Democrats have won the largest majority in the US House of Representatives in more than three decades, after Chuck Hubbard defeated Republican representative Virginia Foxx in North Carolina, US media projected on Sunday.

The party won full control of both the House and Senate in a sweeping midterm rout with a landslide of upsets that delivered a crushing rebuke of President Donald Trump and his Republican Party.

CBS News and NBC News projected Hubbard’s win on Sunday, securing the Democrats a 258th seat in Congress’ 435-member House.

The majority is the largest won by either party since 1992, when Bill Clinton won the presidency and Democrats won a total of 258 seats.

“House Democrats have just secured the largest majority any party in Congress has held this century. BOOM,” House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a post on X.

Sunday’s result came after Foxx requested a recount.

Hubbard said Sunday that he had spoken with Foxx, who “graciously conceded following the results of the recount process.”

“Let me be the first to thank Congresswoman Foxx for her decades of service and countless sacrifices,” he added on X.

The Democratic victory hands the party the power to block Trump’s agenda and investigate alleged corruption for the last two years of his presidency.

The midterm results reflected deep anger over living costs, tariffs and Trump’s war against Iran, which has sent fuel prices soaring and compounded dissatisfaction with an already deeply unpopular president.