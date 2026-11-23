Democrats fired the starting gun Monday on the race to win back the White House, announcing plans for 12 debates to pick their standard bearer for 2028 as the party looks to build on its sweeping midterm election victory.

The first debate is scheduled for June next year, setting the stage for what could be a crowded contest to select a challenger to the Republicans, who must find a successor to term-limited President Donald Trump.

The announcement comes as Democrats celebrate their biggest majority in the House of Representatives since the early 1990s, with their victories this month transforming the balance of power in Washington and raising expectations for the next two years.

“Democrats are on offense after our historic victories in the midterms, and the DNC is keeping our foot on the gas as we head into the 2028 cycle,” Democratic National Committee chairman Ken Martin said.

The party will hold five debates in 2027 and seven in 2028, the final one scheduled for March of that year.

The debates will help voters choose the party’s presidential nominee through a series of state-by-state primary elections and caucuses, in which supporters select the candidate they want to face the Republican nominee in November 2028.

Under new rules announced Monday, candidates seeking a place on the debate stage must pledge to denounce spending on their behalf by outside political groups, including those that do not disclose their donors.

The requirement is intended to curb the influence of wealthy donors and so-called “dark money” in Democratic nomination contests, a longstanding demand of the party’s progressive wing.

With a potentially large field, some debates could be spread across two nights, with a maximum of 20 candidates participating.

No major Democrat has formally entered the race, but maneuvering is already underway among politicians seeking to become the party’s standard-bearer.

Gavin Newsom, Josh Shapiro and Andy Beshear — the governors of California, Pennsylvania and Kentucky, respectively — are among those attracting attention as possible contenders.