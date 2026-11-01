Delta reduces inherited debt by N400bn, targets 2027 clearance

Governor Oborevwori

By Egufe Yafugborhi

ASABA — The Delta State Government says it has reduced the state’s inherited debt from N463 billion to N63 billion and is targeting full repayment of the outstanding balance by the first quarter of 2027.

The Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr Sonny Ekedayen, disclosed this at the 2026 budget stakeholders’ engagement held in Asaba on Friday.

Ekedayen attributed the reported N400 billion reduction to what he described as the Oborevwori administration’s prudent financial management and responsible use of public resources.

He said: “We have been able to reduce our legacy debt from N463 billion to N63 billion. We are also working towards clearing the outstanding balance by the first quarter of 2027.

“This achievement reflects the commitment of this administration to prudent financial management and responsible utilisation of public resources.”

The commissioner said the state government would prioritise roads and other critical infrastructure in the proposed 2027 budget, citing their importance to economic growth and improved access to communities.

He said the state’s expenditure structure currently allocated about 70 per cent to capital projects and 30 per cent to recurrent expenditure, adding that the government intended to sustain the emphasis on capital development in the next budget.

The Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, called for greater citizens’ participation in the budget preparation process, while commending the state government for its reported budget performance.

Azinge said residents and other stakeholders should be given opportunities to contribute to decisions on projects and programmes that directly affect their communities.

Meanwhile, civil society organisations at the engagement welcomed plans by the Delta State House of Assembly to introduce legislation regulating housing issues.

They said appropriate legislation would help address challenges in the housing sector and provide a framework for improved regulation.