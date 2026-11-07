Delta Political Tension: Injuries, destruction as another Obi-Kwankwaso rally comes under attack

One of the suspected attackers beaten by mob during the milee and one of the NDC campaign vehicles vandalised.

NDC fingers APC over attacks

Baseless allegation with no proof — APC

By Egufe Yafugborhi

ASABA — Political tension heightened in Delta State on Saturday as supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), backing the presidential ambition of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, came under attack during a one-million-man march in Asaba, leaving several persons injured and campaign vehicles vandalised.

The incident, which came after a similar disruption of the movement’s rally in Effurun, Delta State, reportedly involved suspected thugs armed with sticks, knives, machetes and other dangerous weapons.

The vehicles, many branded with campaign banners bearing the images of Obi, his running mate, Kwankwaso, and the NDC candidate for Delta North Senatorial District, Victor Ochei, were smashed during the attack.

Footages from the scene also showed a counter-mob assaulting some of the alleged attackers apprehended during the melee.

Reacting, Ochei called on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to order immediate investigation into the incident and ensure that those responsible were arrested and prosecuted.

Ochei, former Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, described the attack as unacceptable, accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of resorting to intimidation instead of issue-based political engagement.

“I see no reason why the ruling party should descend so low as to mobilise people to attack the opposition. This is condemnable and unacceptable.

“If you are doing well as a party, come out and tell the people what you have achieved to merit re-election instead of resorting to intimidation,” Ochei said.

He alleged that more than 30 campaign buses were destroyed by suspected attackers allegedly led by commercial tricycle operators under the supervision of an alleged task force official in charge of commercial tricycles in the state.

Ochei urged Oborevwori to call APC members to order, warning that Delta should not be turned into a theatre of political violence.

“Delta State should not be turned into a theatre of bloodshed,” he said.

Also speaking, Delta State Coordinator of the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement (OK Movement) and one of the organisers of the march, Favour Emerue, said the gathering was peaceful until suspected hoodlums disrupted it.

He alleged that some participants sustained injuries and were receiving medical attention in hospitals.

“This is not the democracy we fought for. Nigerians are ready to defend their votes in 2027 to ensure that the country works. No Deltan should lose his or her life because of an election,” Emerue said.

He warned that the governor would be held responsible if any resident lost their life to political violence, while calling on security agencies to investigate and prosecute those culpable.

Emerue disclosed that the organisers had notified the police and met with the Commissioner of Police ahead of the march.

According to him, the police commissioner directed them not to assemble at Inter-Bua Junction, a directive they complied with.

He, however, expressed concern that police personnel allegedly disappeared when the attack occurred.

In a separate statement, the NDC described the incident as a “premeditated, unprovoked and criminal assault on democracy”, insisting that the march was a lawful exercise of citizens’ constitutional rights.

It appealed to security agencies, including the police, Department of State Services and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, to protect political actors irrespective of party affiliation.

The NDC urged its supporters to remain calm and avoid retaliation, insisting that political differences must be resolved through democratic participation rather than violence.

No Proof Thugs Were APC Members — Spokesman

Responding to Ochei’s allegation, Delta APC spokesman, Valentine Onojeghuo, said there was no evidence linking APC members to the attack.

“There is no proof by Ochei or any NDC claimant that APC persons were involved in any attack,” he told Vanguard.

He added: “The NDC, as we know, is fractured. They have their own issues and infighting, particularly in the Delta. It is not enough to make reckless allegation. The onus to prove is far more critical and they know they have no proof.

“Let me reiterate that the Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, during the Delta APC Campaign Council inauguration harped, and we can’t emphasise it enough, that we’re committed to peaceful, issue-based campaigns devoid of any form of conflict with the opposition.

“NDC should put their house in order and follow suit in embracing peaceful campaigns, issue-based, as they go about their businesses. No need for baseless allegation.”