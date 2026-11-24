The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has called on the police and other security agencies to investigate the deadly attack on the campaign entourage of Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege in Delta, cautioning against further bloodshed.

Mrs Temilola Akinade, Lagos State IPAC Chairperson, made the call while condemning the reported attack on members of Nigeria Democratic Congress.

The NDC were on the campaign train of former Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege, in Uduere Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state when they were reportedly attacked.

Omo-Agege is the Delta Central Senatorial candidate of the NDC in 2027 National Assembly elections.

Reacting, Akinade, in an interview with Newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos described the incident as a serious threat to democratic participation, political tolerance and the peaceful conduct of political activities in the country.

Akinade said: “IPAC considers this development a serious threat to democratic participation, political tolerance and the peaceful conduct of political activities in Nigeria.

“We strongly condemn every form of political violence, intimidation, thuggery and the unlawful use of firearms. No political ambition, party affiliation or electoral contest is worth the life of any Nigerian.

“IPAC calls on the Inspector-General of Police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant security agencies to conduct a thorough, independent and transparent investigation into this unfortunate incident and ensure that everyone found culpable, including any sponsors, is brought to justice, irrespective of political affiliation or status.”

Akinade also urged the Delta Government to take urgent measures to restore peace, protect lives and property, and guarantee the safety of all political parties and their members across the state.

The IPAC chairperson called on political parties, leaders and their supporters to embrace tolerance, peaceful engagement and respect for democratic principles ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

She warned against allowing political differences to degenerate into bloodshed, insisting that democracy should be driven by ideas rather than violence.

“Democracy must be a contest of ideas, not a battlefield of bullets. Nigeria must not allow political differences to become reasons for bloodshed,” the IPAC boss said.

Akinade extended IPAC’s condolences to the bereaved families, the leadership and members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Omo-Agege and the people of Delta State.

She also wished those injured in the attack a speedy and complete recovery.

The IPAC chair reiterated that every Nigerian had the constitutional right to freedom of association, political participation and peaceful assembly without fear of intimidation or violence.

Akinade urged all stakeholders to work towards ensuring that the 2027 elections were conducted in an atmosphere of peace, security and democratic tolerance. (