By Jimitota Onoyume, Assistant News Editor

It was supposed to be another ordinary day for the family of Comrade Efemena Umukoro, popularly known as Akima.

Like a husband and father going about his daily activities, he left home without any indication that he was embarking on a journey from which he would never return.

But that ordinary departure last Monday ended in tragedy.

Hours later, the family received the devastating news that the renowned Urhobo activist had been brutally murdered during a campaign rally of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) at Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

For his wife, the shock was particularly unbearable.

There had been no premonition, no farewell conversation and nothing to suggest that the husband she had lived with for 11 years would suddenly become a memory.

“We never had any premonition in the family that something like this would happen. He just left the house like every other normal day, and we heard something sad in the evening,” she told Sunday Vanguard, struggling to hold back tears.

In the midst of her grief, Mrs Umukoro found the strength to describe the man she had lost.

“He was a nice father, a nice husband. He was very caring,” she said.

Their 11 years of marriage produced four children, but the youngest, a six-month-old baby, is perhaps the most painful reminder of the cruel interruption of their family life.

The baby, still at an age when a father’s face and voice are only beginning to become familiar, will grow up without the opportunity to experience his father’s embrace.

Their eldest child is 10 and will turn 11 in January.

The child is already in Junior Secondary School , JSS.

For the widow, the tragedy is not just the loss of a husband but the sudden burden of raising four children without the man who shared the responsibility of building their home.

The children have lost their father, a woman has lost her husband. It is no longer a family that once looked forward to tomorrow with the patriarch of the home around.

The killing of Akima was part of the deadly violence that erupted during the NDC campaign rally in Uduere.

The Nigeria Police Force Headquarters said preliminary findings indicated that six persons were shot dead during the incident. However, NDC Delta Central senatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who led the party’s campaign to the community, said four of those killed were members of the party.

Among them were Umukoro and Hon. Moses Anaughe, a former member of the Delta State House of Assembly representing Ughelli North Constituency II and former member of the Federal Character Commission.

Tributes

Beyond the tears in his family, the death of Akima has continued to attract tributes from activists, political associates and organisations that knew him as a passionate advocate for justice and the rights of ordinary people.

A former President of the youth wing of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide, Akima had built a reputation as a grassroots mobiliser and activist long before his involvement in party politics.

For many who knew him, he was not simply a political figure but a man whose activism was rooted in community struggles and the defence of the vulnerable.

The Board of Trustees of the Anti-Cult Volunteer Corps Nigeria, which condemned his killing, described him as a courageous member who was deeply committed to justice, human rights and a peaceful Delta State.

In a statement, its Chairman, Comrade Amb. Eyefia Oliver, said Akima’s death was a devastating loss to the organisation, the human rights community and the many people whose lives he touched.

The organisation recalled his determination to seek justice for people who had been oppressed, victimised or denied their fundamental rights.

It said he often handled the problems of others with the same urgency, compassion and determination as though they were his personal concerns.

The group called on the police and other security agencies to conduct a thorough, professional and transparent investigation, identify everyone connected with the killing and ensure their prosecution.

It warned that the circumstances surrounding his death must not be allowed to become another unresolved case.

“We demand justice for Akima. His killers must not go unpunished,” the statement added.

Another tribute captured the place he occupied in grassroots activism.

“He was a grassroots institution. Before party politics, Akima built his name from the soil up as President of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Youth Wing Worldwide,” the tribute said.

Anaughe was a gentle man, says Delta Commissioner Izeze

The killing of Hon. Moses Anaughe has also drawn an emotional reaction from the Delta State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze.

In a deeply personal statement titled, ‘These Ughelli Seven or Nine — Shame to the Urhobo Political Class’, Izeze lamented the loss of his longtime acquaintance, recalling that Anaughe was a gentle and soft-spoken individual who was not known for aggression.

Izeze, who was also a member of the Delta State House of Assembly, said he first met Anaughe when they served as lawmakers representing different constituencies.

He recalled that even after Anaughe left the House, they maintained contact, partly because their children attended the same secondary school.

Their relationship continued until Anaughe left the Federal Character Commission, although their interactions subsequently became less frequent.

The commissioner recalled that he had encountered Anaughe only the previous week at the Corpus Christi – Warri Catholic Cathedral during the 40th ordination anniversary celebration of the Bishop of the Warri Diocese, the Very Rev. Father Anthony Ewherido.

They exchanged pleasantries. Little did he know that it would be their last encounter.

Unreachable

The commissioner said he repeatedly dialled Anaughe’s telephone number after learning of his death, hoping to hear his familiar voice and perhaps discover that there had been a case of mistaken identity.

But the response remained the same: The number was not reachable.

His greatest concern, however, was for the family Anaughe left behind, particularly his wife and their youngest child.

Izeze lamented that political ambition had become an excuse for the destruction of innocent lives, leaving children fatherless, wives widowed and families shattered.

“Human lives have now been wasted on the altar of petty politics. Families have been left mourning, children have been left fatherless, wives have been made widows and homes have suddenly been made dysfunctional,” he said.

Describing Anaughe as a peaceful gentleman, the commissioner questioned why anyone would lose his life over political differences.

“No office is worth the blood of a fellow human. None, none, none!” he declared.

He also prayed for the repose of the soul of Anaughe and the other victims of the violence, while expressing condolences to their bereaved families.

Peter Obi visits

The killings have also attracted reactions from national political leaders, with the presidential candidate of the NDC, Mr Peter Obi, leading other party leaders to visit and console the bereaved families.

The visits showed the national attention the killings have attracted.

Political safety

Meanwhile, the killings have triggered wider concerns over political security in Delta State, with residents urging Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to take decisive steps to guarantee the safety of candidates and their supporters ahead of the 2027 general elections.

One resident of Warri, Mr Kparobo, reacting to the governor’s recent appearance as an usher at a church service, which earned him the nickname ‘Chief Usher’ in several circles, urged him to always reflect Christian values in the discharge of his responsibilities.

“Some persons may have done what happened there that black Monday to gain political favour from the state”, he said.

“Most times a president or governor does not ask anyone to kill for them. “I urge our governor to do more as the Chief Security Officer of the state. “The video of him performing the duties of an usher in a church recently went viral. We know him as a Chief Usher; let the Christ in him reign”.

Others called on the governor to ensure that young people were no longer killed over political disagreements.

They also appealed to politicians not to kill to secure favour from their political leaders who did not send them to indulge in such heinous acts.