House of Representatives

By Gift CmapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged President Bola Tinubu to consider invoking constitutional emergency measures in Delta State if escalating political violence degenerates into a breakdown of public order and public safety.

The lawmakers also called for a comprehensive investigation into successive attacks on political gatherings across the state, demanding the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators, sponsors and financiers of the violence.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by the member representing Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency, Delta State, Benedict Etanabene, during Wednesday’s plenary.

The intervention comes against the backdrop of the November 23 attack on the campaign activities of former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, at Uduere community in Ughelli North Local Government Area, which claimed six lives and left several others injured.

Presenting the motion, Etanabene expressed concern over the growing pattern of violence targeting political activities, warning that the attacks were creating an atmosphere of fear among political parties, candidates, supporters and residents.

He recalled that violence broke out on November 7 during a political procession along Nnebisi Road, Asaba, resulting in one death and injuries to five persons, according to police figures.

He also cited the November 11 attack on a political party’s campaign team at Okpai, Ward 4, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, which reportedly left five members injured.

The lawmaker further recalled an incident in September during a political mobilisation exercise in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, where a participant sustained machete injuries and later died in hospital.

Etanabene said the latest attack at Uduere, where at least six people were reportedly killed by suspected political thugs, underscored the need for decisive intervention by the Federal Government and security agencies.

He warned that the increasing frequency of attacks could trigger a wider breakdown of law and order, undermine peaceful coexistence and threaten the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

The lawmaker also expressed concern that the recurrence of violence suggested that existing security arrangements were inadequate to deter perpetrators and protect political actors and innocent citizens.

Consequently, the House urged Tinubu, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to direct relevant security agencies to take immediate steps to prevent further violence and loss of lives in the state.

It also urged the Inspector-General of Police to deploy adequate personnel, including tactical and intelligence units, to identified security flashpoints across Delta State.

The lawmakers demanded a comprehensive, impartial and independent investigation into all reported attacks on political campaigns, insisting that the probe should extend beyond the immediate perpetrators to identify their sponsors and financiers.

They further called on security agencies to provide adequate protection for political rallies, campaigns, processions and other lawful political activities, irrespective of the political affiliations of their organisers.

Etanabene cautioned security operatives against standing by while political gatherings were attacked.

“The police, when present, should not act as bystanders, watching the unfolding chaos,” he said.

In a major resolution, the House urged the President to closely monitor the security situation in Delta State and consider invoking Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, if the situation reached the constitutionally prescribed threshold of an actual or imminent breakdown of public order and public safety.

The lawmakers also called on the Federal Government to facilitate medical assistance and other necessary support for victims of the attacks and families of those killed.

To ensure follow-up action, the House mandated its Committees on Police Affairs, National Security and Intelligence, Electoral Matters, and Political Parties Matters to engage the Inspector-General of Police and other relevant security agencies over the incidents.

The committees are expected to report back within two weeks with recommendations for immediate and long-term solutions.

The House also asked the Inspector-General of Police to invite all governorship candidates in Delta State to a meeting to remind them of the constitutional provisions and Electoral Act governing political campaigns and electioneering activities.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force confirmed on November 24 that six people were killed and several others injured during the Uduere attack.

The Inspector-General of Police subsequently ordered a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident, including an examination of the conduct of officers deployed to the scene.

The Delta State Government also imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew across Ughelli North Local Government Area following the killings, while Governor Sheriff Oborevwori directed security agencies to track down and arrest those responsible.

The developments have heightened concerns over the safety of political candidates, supporters and campaign volunteers as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections.