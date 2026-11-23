By Efe Onodjae

The Delta State Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Ughelli North Local Government Area following reports of deadly violence and gunshots in parts of the council.

The curfew, which takes effect on Monday, November 23, 2026, will run daily from 6pm to 6am until further notice.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, announced the restriction in a statement, saying the measure was aimed at restoring calm and bringing the security situation under control.

According to the statement, the curfew covers the entire Ughelli North Local Government Area.

The government urged residents to comply strictly with the directive.

The development follows reports of deadly violence in the area, including an attack on the campaign team of former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, during a campaign tour of Uduere.

The attack reportedly left four persons dead and four others critically injured.