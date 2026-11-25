The Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, Jaro Egbo, says he is willing to face investigation over the violence that erupted during the campaign rally of former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, insisting he had no involvement in the incident.

Egbo, who has been accused by Omo-Agege of masterminding an alleged assassination attempt on him, said he was not at the scene of the violence and was in his office meeting with a Department of State Services officer when the incident occurred.

Speaking on ARISE News on Tuesday, the council chairman said he learnt about the violence shortly after the meeting, denying claims that he mobilised armed men to attack the senator’s campaign entourage.

“I do believe that the IGP should go very deep and ensure that anybody that is culpable, including myself, should be subject to the law,” he said.

The violence reportedly claimed the lives of four members of Omo-Agege’s campaign team, while Egbo alleged that three members of his community were also killed during the confrontation.

He claimed the crisis started after disagreements over the use of a community hall, which had allegedly been booked for an annual prayer programme, and escalated following remarks made by Omo-Agege during the campaign.

Egbo further alleged that members of the senator’s entourage were armed and that a member of the team opened fire, hitting the community’s President-General and two other persons. He claimed the shooting triggered a reprisal by residents.

The chairman rejected claims that he acted on the orders of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to disrupt the campaign, insisting the governor had consistently instructed local government chairmen to maintain peace.

He also dismissed calls for his resignation following the imposition of a curfew in Ughelli North, saying stepping down would amount to conceding to what he described as violent conduct.

“I am not to resign. If I resign my position, then Omo-Agege would have gotten his way as a violent one,” he said.

Egbo, however, acknowledged his responsibility as the local government’s chief security officer, saying residents had the constitutional right to assemble and carry out political activities freely.

He said the local security council had met and was engaging stakeholders to prevent further violence, adding that he welcomed a thorough investigation into the incident.

“I am a lawyer, so I rule by fact and law,” Egbo said, expressing sadness over the deaths and urging the police to ensure justice for all victims.