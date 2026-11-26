IGP Olatunji Disu

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has written to the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi, demanding an urgent investigation into the reported violence at a political rally in Ughelli, Delta State.

The socio-political organisation called on both security chiefs to work with other relevant agencies to identify and prosecute those who allegedly planned, sponsored, instigated or participated in the attack on the campaign train of former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Omo-Agege, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Delta Central, was reportedly attacked during a campaign rally on Monday, November 23, 2026, with some persons said to have been killed and several others injured.

In a letter signed by its National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali, PANDEF strongly condemned the incident and described the reported loss of lives and injuries as disturbing and unacceptable.

The organisation also urged the Federal Government, relevant federal agencies and the Delta State Government to provide financial and other forms of assistance to families of those reportedly killed, as well as adequate medical care for the injured.

In the letter, PANDEF said it was shocked by reports of violence at a political rally organised by the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in parts of Uduere, Delta State, on Monday.

It, however, noted that the reports of deaths and injuries had yet to be officially corroborated.

“According to media reports, which are yet to be officially corroborated, some persons reportedly lost their lives, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries. We consider these reported incidents extremely disturbing and totally unacceptable,” the letter stated.

PANDEF recalled that it had issued a statement the previous week warning against political violence, intimidation and intolerance of opposition parties in the South-South.

It said the latest incident, coming days after its appeal, was a source of grave concern, adding that the region had traditionally upheld political tolerance, sportsmanship and civility.

The organisation further warned that insecurity in the South-South could have implications beyond the region, given its strategic importance to Nigeria’s oil and gas industry and national economy.

“Any disruption of peace and security in the region, particularly violence associated with political and electoral activities, could have far-reaching implications, not only for the safety and wellbeing of our people but also for the stability and economic survival of the country,” it said.

PANDEF urged the police, DSS and other security agencies to conduct a comprehensive, impartial and thorough investigation and ensure that anyone found culpable was brought to justice in accordance with the law.

It also reiterated that political competition must not degenerate into violence, intimidation or the unlawful taking of human lives.

The organisation called on political actors and their supporters to uphold tolerance, respect opposing views and embrace peaceful participation in the democratic process.