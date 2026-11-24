Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights activist Femi Falana has warned that recurring pre-election violence and political killings will persist unless perpetrators face swift prosecution and legal accountability ahead of the 2027 polls.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Falana described recent election-related fatalities — including killings reported in Delta State — as tragic and preventable, blaming entrenched impunity across past tragedies and political clashes.

He noted that attacks on political figures and convoys are often met with little or no consequence, creating a climate where violent tactics are normalized.

“The stakes are high for the political class, but in this unfortunate incident, nothing may come of it. Yesterday, we lost scores of people in Bayelsa State in what was a boat accident. What would happen? Donations have already started; who is the owner of the boat?

“Nobody would have thought they were going to kill people in a rally if they know that the law will catch up with them,” Falana said.

Falana urged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), civil society, and other stakeholders to step up rather than leaving political affairs solely to politicians.

“Arrests may be made in Delta State, but I am challenging the Nigerian Bar Association and the human rights community to intervene very decisively because if we leave the affairs of our country in the hands of politicians, we will run into a serious crisis,” he said.

He further called on the NBA to mobilize lawyers to help the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) prosecute electoral offenders, arguing that INEC is already stretched by pre-election and post-election litigation and lacks the bandwidth to handle prosecutions alone.

Beyond electoral violence and credibility concerns — such as voter register cleanup, official accountability, and result transmission — Falana pressed political parties and candidates to campaign on concrete governance issues rather than ethnicity or religion.

He pointed to unspent basic education funds at the state level, compulsory health insurance and child rights laws, fuel subsidy controversies, crude-for-loans commitments, and stalled refinery rehabilitations as areas requiring public debate and enforcement.

Despite mounting frustrations, Falana rejected the idea that Nigeria is beyond hope, arguing that existing laws can drive change if citizens, the media, and civil society enforce accountability.

“So for me it’s not a hopeless situation. It is about promoting debates and that’s what I miss,” he said, adding that Nigerians must discuss issues and hold leaders accountable rather than merely watching political spectacles