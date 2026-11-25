The House of Representatives, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) have condemned reported cases of political violence across the country following an attack on NDC supporters during a town hall meeting in Lagos.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the United States, European Union and the international community to intervene over alleged attacks, intimidation and violence against opposition politicians and supporters ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of creating an atmosphere that could push opposition parties out of the country’s political space.

It, however, vowed not to be intimidated or withdraw from the electoral process, insisting that its votes must be counted, protected and announced in the 2027 presidential and general elections.

The NDC National Chairman, Senator Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe, made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at an international press conference, where he expressed concern over what he described as a growing pattern of political violence, intimidation and destruction of opposition party properties across the country.

Zuwoghe urged the United States, European Union and other members of the international community to examine the reported incidents and prevail on the Nigerian government to guarantee a safe political environment and credible elections.

He also called on security agencies to investigate the reported attacks, arrest and prosecute those responsible, and provide adequate protection for opposition politicians and their supporters.

The NDC chairman said the protection of lives and property was the primary responsibility of government, stressing that security agencies must discharge their duties professionally and without political interference.

He argued that the Nigeria Police Force and other security institutions were funded with taxpayers’ money and should therefore protect all Nigerians, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Zuwoghe questioned the absence of arrests and prosecutions following several reported attacks on opposition members, warning that failure to hold perpetrators accountable could encourage further violence.

He cited the July 18, 2025 warning by Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, against the visit of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to the state, alleging that the governor had questioned the safety of the former Anambra State governor.

He also alleged that suspected thugs attacked and set fire to a property belonging to the party’s secretariat in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State on October 13, 2026.

According to him, other party meetings and political activities in the state had also reportedly been disrupted.

In Benue State, Zuwoghe alleged that individuals believed to be agents of the state government barricaded roads in Makurdi to prevent Obi from travelling to Yelwata for a condolence visit, despite prior communication with the Benue State Police Command.

He further cited reported attacks on NDC activities in Benue, Enugu, Delta, Kano and Cross River states.

These included the alleged disruption of a grassroots meeting in Benue on September 12, 2026, and an attack on supporters at the campaign office of the party’s Enugu governorship candidate on October 10.

In Delta State, the chairman recalled several incidents, including the alleged attack on the convoy of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on August 13, the destruction of a venue prepared for a party meeting on August 25, and disruptions of mobilisation activities in Ughelli and Warri in September.

He also expressed concern over the November 7 attack on an NDC mobilisation march in Asaba, which he said resulted in one death and five injuries.

Zuwoghe further cited the November 23 attack on Omo-Agege’s campaign rally in Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state, where he said competing casualty figures had been reported, including a preliminary police figure of six fatalities.

In Anambra State, the NDC chairman alleged that government agents pulled down billboards belonging to Senator Victor Umeh despite the payment of prescribed fees.

He said the inclusion of a political symbol alongside the senator’s name was reportedly given as the reason for the action, describing the development as another restriction on opposition political activities.

The NDC chairman accused some individuals of attempting to restrict opposition parties from exercising their constitutional rights to freedom of movement, association and political participation.

He insisted that all political stakeholders must respect the electoral timetable approved by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), warning that opposition parties would not be deterred from participating in the 2027 elections.

The party said it would forward formal letters to the United States, European Union and other relevant international institutions, urging them to pay urgent attention to the reported incidents and developments in Nigeria’s political environment.

Zuwoghe maintained that the NDC and its supporters would remain committed to the electoral process, regardless of the alleged intimidation and attacks.

Vanguard Newspaper