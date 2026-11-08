Delta APC decries political violence, emphasises healthy political competition

Dr Tonye Timi, an official of the Delta All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council, has condemned the violence that trailed Saturday’s road procession by supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), along Nnebisi Road, Asaba.

Timi, Secretary, Media and Publicity Committee of the campaign council, described the development as unfortunate and a troubling reminder of the dangers of allowing political differences to degenerate into violence.

The official, in a telephone interview with Newsmen Sunday, warned that Delta must not become a theatre of political violence.

“This incident remains condemnable and I share my heartfelt sympathy with the family of the deceased, those who sustained injuries and all others affected by the unfortunate occurrence,” he said.

The violence occurred around 12:15 p.m. during a road procession organised by the Obi/Kwankwaso(OK) Movement in support of the NDC and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

The Police Command in Delta has confirmed the death of one person during the clash.

It also confirmed that five others were injured during the fracas.

Timi emphasised that the sanctity of human life must remain paramount and no political ambition, disagreement or contest for power could justify the loss of innocent lives or the destruction of property.

“The unfolding political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections should provide an opportunity for healthy democratic competition, robust engagement and the presentation of alternative visions for the development of Delta.

“Nothing should create an atmosphere of hostility, intimidation and insecurity,” he said.

He explained that the APC had commenced its campaign preparations and had, at the inauguration of the state campaign council, made a clear commitment to peaceful and issue-based campaigns.

“This position remains sacrosanct; political parties should seek the people’s mandate through the strength of their ideas, records of performance, policy proposals and capacity to deliver good governance,” added.

Timi advised political actors to heed the advisory issued by the state command of the Nigeria Police Force cautioning against road processions in view of its security implications.

“Security warnings and professional advice from law enforcement agencies must be treated with the seriousness they deserve, especially where public safety and the possibility of violence are involved,” Timi said.

The campaign media scribe also advised political parties, candidates, supporters and campaign organisations to maintain effective communication and cooperation with security agencies.

“It is important to respect their professional assessments and comply with necessary security guidelines when organising political activities.

“The constitutional right to political participation must be exercised responsibly, with due regard for the safety and rights of other citizens.”

He emphasised the need to bring those responsible for the violence to book.

“This is certainly not the time for speculation and the premature attribution of blame.

“The police should be allowed to conduct a thorough, transparent and impartial investigation into the incident, identify those involved and ensure that anyone found culpable is prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“Accountability must be based on evidence and no one should enjoy protection from the law on account of political affiliation, position or influence,” he added.

Timi appealed to political leaders to exercise restraint, caution their supporters against inflammatory rhetoric and conduct, and to demonstrate the maturity required to sustain a peaceful democratic environment.

“The credibility of the 2027 electoral process will depend not only on the conduct of elections, but also on the responsibility with which political actors conduct themselves throughout the campaign period.

“Well-meaning residents of Delta must demonstrate commitment to peaceful democratic engagement, reject political violence, promote tolerance and protect the prevailing peace and harmony in the state.

“Delta belongs to all its people, irrespective of political affiliation; preserving its peace and security must remain a collective responsibility,” he said