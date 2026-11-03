Defence Minister welcomes reinstated permanent secretary

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd), on Tuesday welcomed the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Richard Pheelangwah, back to office following the lifting of his suspension and his reinstatement by the Federal Government.

Musa expressed confidence in maintaining a cordial working relationship with the permanent secretary, stressing the need to build on their existing synergy to advance the ministry’s mandate.

Pheelangwah, in his remarks, expressed appreciation for the opportunity to resume duty and pledged to discharge his responsibilities with renewed dedication, professionalism and commitment to national service.

A statement by the minister’s Special Adviser on Media, Leah Katung-Babatunde, said the meeting reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to institutional continuity, effective service delivery and the pursuit of Nigeria’s defence and security objectives.