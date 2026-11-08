Debate: ‘Lagos must learn from Japan, Venice to tackle flooding’ – GRV

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has criticised the state government over its approach to infrastructure development, traffic management and urban planning, saying the city needs visionary leadership to address its challenges.

Rhodes-Vivour, popularly known as GRV, made the remarks during the Lagos governorship debate held in Lagos on Sunday and organised by the Nigeria Debate Consortium, comprising Channels Television, TVC News, The PUNCH, TheCable and Vanguard.

GRV outlined his proposals for improving infrastructure and preparing the state for climate-related challenges.

He argued that Lagos should learn from other coastal cities, including Japan and Venice, in developing infrastructure that accommodates water flow and reduces the impact of flooding.

“We lack visionary govt. They should be looking at what Japan is doing, Vernice is doing, they are coastal cities too. Vernice is standing on trees, but allows for water to flow,” he said.

The ADC candidate also questioned the quality of road construction in Lagos, arguing that infrastructure projects should meet proper technical standards and include long-term maintenance plans.

“What are the standards of road we are building in this city? Roads are not built to standard. We need to set proper standards and technicalities, and tie in maintenance to the construction of those road,” he said.

Rhodes-Vivour further called for climate scenario planning and better communication between the government and residents to prepare Lagos for future environmental challenges.

On traffic congestion, he said residents should not have to spend excessive time commuting to work, calling for an integrated transportation system that connects different parts of the state.

“Traffic is not a lifestyle, we must not have to work to get to work. We need to connect the entirety of Lagos. It is a bankable project that will pay itself over the years,” he said.

He proposed expanding water transportation through functional ferry terminals and increasing the availability of ferry services across the state.

“We need to normalise water transportation, have ferry terminals that are not just audio, have enough water transportation. We need to normalise bicycle lanes,” he added.

The ADC candidate said improved water transportation and dedicated bicycle lanes would provide residents with more commuting options and help ease pressure on Lagos roads.

Vanguard News