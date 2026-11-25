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Dear Bunmi, my husband of almost 25 years had been having an affair with a married woman. And he was reluctant to let go, even after years of pleading with him to.
In the end, I decided I’d had enough.
The kids had left home and I didn’t need him any more, as he was a sort of irritant.
As you can imagine, I’m very angry at the other woman. I don’t know whether she’s still sleeping with my ex-husband, but I do know that her husband has no idea.
Dear Bunmi, I feel he should be made aware of what’s going on, as she’s taking her husband for a fool. Besides, why should mine be the only marriage to suffer?
Kemi, by e-mail
Dear Kemi,
What are you hoping to achieve by meddling in someone else’s relationship? Yes, perhaps her husband has a right to know, but if you were honest with yourself, that wouldn’t be why you would do such a thing. The truth is, you don’t want justice, you want revenge. If you really want to move on from the break-up of your marriage, forget about the past. If you truly want to move on from this, be the better person and move on.
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