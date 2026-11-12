De Miguel death made me thank God over Zidane headbutt — Materazzi

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Former Italy defender Marco Materazzi says the death of Spanish striker Jesus de Miguel after an on-field collision made him reflect on the headbutt he suffered from Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 World Cup final.

Materazzi said the incident, one of football’s most infamous World Cup moments, still troubled him 20 years later. He told Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport that De Miguel’s death made him grateful he had escaped serious injury.

“The death of Jesus de Miguel made me thank God that nothing had happened to me,” Materazzi said in an interview published on Thursday.

De Miguel, a Tenerife striker, died after colliding with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a Segunda Division match earlier this month.

Zidane, then captain of France, was sent off for headbutting Materazzi in the chest during the 2006 final, which Italy won on penalties. Zidane, now France coach, said last month he was not proud of the headbutt but did not regret it.

Materazzi said he and Zidane appeared to put the episode behind them when they met before a match in 2010, although Zidane later disputed Materazzi’s account of the encounter.

“When he saw me, he hesitated a little, he even turned to walk back,” Materazzi said.

“But I approached him and shook his hand: ‘I’m glad we’re meeting here, where nobody can see us.’

“He replied: ‘Don’t worry, these things happen, it’s all in the past.’ It’s a shame he later denied everything, saying he thought I was a fan.”

France are scheduled to play Italy in the Nations League later on Thursday.