… DRC Govt. says supply could rise to $200m

By Udeme Akpan

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has signed an agreement with the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to supply petroleum products to the country, in what the DRC Vice Prime Minister and Minister of National Economic Affairs, Daniel Mukoko Samba, described as an important step towards strengthening economic cooperation between the two African countries.

Speaking after the agreement was signed, Mukoko Samba said the initial commercial arrangement is valued at over US$60 million, with the potential to rise to approximately US$200 million under a proposed long-term agreement covering the southern part of the DRC, where petroleum consumption is significantly higher.

The agreement, according to the DRC delegation, provides an “African solution” to the country’s dependence on imported petroleum products and represents the beginning of broader cooperation between the DRC and the Dangote Group.

The Vice Prime Minister said discussions with the Group began in April and expressed optimism that the partnership would extend beyond petroleum products to other areas, including fertiliser and industrial development, following the delegation’s visit to the Dangote industrial complex.

For President/Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, the agreement is part of a much bigger ambition to accelerate Africa’s industrialisation through investments across the continent.

Dangote disclosed that the Group is preparing to announce a major investment of about US$15 billion in the minerals sector, adding that the Group is particularly looking to invest heavily in the DRC, given the country’s vast mineral resources.

“We cannot be in Mining business without being in Congo,” Dangote said, stressing that the Group expects to engage further with the country very soon.

Dangote said the Group’s renewed expansion strategy goes beyond refining, with the company preparing to relaunch its Vision 2030 agenda to $160 billion, on December 8, focused on large-scale industrialisation, mining and strategic partnerships across Africa.

He said the objective is to demonstrate that Africans can mobilise their own resources and take the lead in developing the continent, while creating an environment in which international investors can participate.

“We must lead. We are not begging for aid anymore,” Dangote said, calling for Africans to put their own resources on the table and invite others to partner in building the continent.

The DRC agreement and proposed mining investments underscore the growing ambition of the Dangote Group to deepen its footprint across Africa while strengthening economic integration between major African economies.

With Nigeria’s expanding industrial capacity and the DRC’s vast mineral resources and market potential, the emerging partnership could open new opportunities in energy, mining, manufacturing and trade, reinforcing Dangote’s broader strategy of building African industrial capacity at scale.