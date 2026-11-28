By Peter Egwuatu

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE is scheduled to list 125,458,915,901 ordinary shares at N525 per share on the Main Board of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday, 1 December 2026. The listing is expected to add approximately N65.87 trillion to the market capitalisation of NGX.

The listing follows the company’s Initial Public Offering (IPO), which attracted approximately 3.8 million subscribers from 121 countries, including all 54 African countries, reflecting unprecedented investor participation in a Nigerian public equity offering. With a minimum subscription of N5,250 for 10 ordinary shares, the offer enabled investors across income groups and geographical locations to participate in the ownership of one of Africa’s largest industrial enterprises.

Speaking at the launch of the IPO in September, Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, described the offer as an opportunity to broaden public ownership and enable more Nigerians and Africans to participate in industrial wealth creation.

“The Dangote refinery IPO is more than an investment opportunity; it is an opportunity for millions of Nigerians and Africans to build lasting wealth through ownership of a world-class industrial asset,” Dangote said.

Investor participation at this scale was facilitated by NGX Invest, the SEC-approved digital capital-raising platform launched by Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) in June 2024. By enabling a network of 186 distribution channels, including stockbrokers, banks, fintech platforms and WhatsApp, NGX Invest provided the rail that significantly broadened access to the public offer.

Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, said: “The listing of Dangote Petroleum Refinery will mark an important milestone for Nigeria’s capital market, demonstrating its capacity to support large-scale industrial enterprises and mobilise long-term capital. The breadth of investor participation in the public offer also reflects the progress we have made in expanding market access. Through technology, strategic partnerships and a diverse distribution network, we are connecting more people to investment opportunities and more businesses to capital.”

According to the company’s prospectus, net proceeds from the IPO will partly finance an estimated US$14.3 billion expansion programme designed to double refining capacity from 700,000 to approximately 1.4 million barrels per day.

The transaction underscores the capital market’s strategic role in financing industrial expansion, broadening economic participation and supporting Nigeria’s ambition of becoming a US$1 trillion economy.

Government officials, regulators, business leaders, market operators and representatives of African exchanges are expected to attend the listing ceremony.