Daddy Showkey: Vanguard Award will be the biggest of my lifetime

By Clifford Ndujihe & Benjamin Njoku

Chief John Odafe Asiemo, 57, popularly known as Daddy Showkey, is a household name in Nigerian music scene. He is the creator of ‘Galala’ music, which sound helped define Nigeria’s street music in the 90s.

Read Also: Nostalgia, glitz as icons reunite for Daddy Showkey’s 50th anniversary celebration

Daddy Showkey is a nominee for Vanguard Newspaper’s 2026 Entertainment Icon of the year award.

Speaking with ululation after being presented with the letter of nomination, on Tuesday at his Lagos residence, he said: “They say a prophet is not recognised by his own people. But I am a prophet who is being recognised by the people who built me. This is the greatest awards I have ever received in my life because it is coming from Vanguard. Vanguard is the first newspaper in Nigeria that wrote about me, when I was nothing. This is Vanguard, and I cherish it a lot.

“Apart from that, Vanguard played a big role in pushing me to the limelight.

“So, a recognition award coming from Vanguard, I must cherish it. It is like my own people saying it is high time. Sometimes, when I see Vanguard giving people awards, I always say in my mind, when is it going to be my turn?

“Now, it is my turn to receive the award and I am very grateful.”

Reminiscing on his early days, Daddy Showkey, who celebrated 50 years on the stage recently, continued: “For years, I kept coming to Vanguard head office, but I never met the publisher, Uncle Sam, in person.

After my secondary education, I hit the streets. From childhood, I had made up my mind to follow music.

At 13, in 1983, I started following Danladi Bako of NTA. I was always at his office on Lagos Island. He would give me a voucher to go and eat, and made me comfortable in his office.

My first song, “Big Belle”, was released in 1990 in Nawfia, Njikoka, Enugu-Ukwu, Anambra State.

I cannot forget the late Amadi Ogbonna(former Vanguard Entertainment Editor). He was one of the earliest journalists to write about me and played a huge role in my career. Before Ogbonnaya wrote about me, we used to walk from Kirikiri to Olodi areas, passing Vanguard. I remember saying one day while walking past Vanguard ‘this newspaper will one day write about me.’ It came to pass when Ogbonnaya wrote about me for the first time.

The second was Smart Irewudo, a former Champion Newspaper reporter, now based in the United States.

Before I started recording, during the June 12 crisis, I led Ajegunle boys who blocked roads and extorted money from motorists. Smart took my picture and published it in the Daily Champion. In his mind, he thought he had done me a great favour. He didn’t know the police would come after me.

Luckily, one of the policemen from Area F showed my picture to Amadi Ogbonna. He recognised me immediately and called me. When I showed up, Ogbonna took me to the police station and told them I wasn’t a bad boy, they should release me and focus on arresting real criminals.

That same week in 1999, Dr Obiefula Nwankwo offered to record my songs. On the day I signed as his artiste, Amadi Ogbonna and Smart Irewudo accompanied me. After signing the deal, we ended up at the Vanguard Canal. That’s where we celebrated it.

Ogbonna kept encouraging me, supporting my career financially and otherwise.

If Vanguard decides to honour me today, I would say I merit it. It is Vanguard honouring their own, recognising their own pikin. And it will be the biggest award I will ever receive in my lifetime.”

Vanguard News