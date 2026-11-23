By Babajide Komolafe

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have raised the alarm over the growing threat of artificial intelligence-powered cyberattacks, warning that criminals are deploying sophisticated technology to defraud individuals, businesses and financial institutions.

They spoke at the 2026 Annual Cybersecurity Conference of the Information Security Society of Africa-Nigeria (ISSAN) in Lagos, with the theme, “Cybersecurity: Balancing Risk, Resilience and Responsibility in the AI Era.”

Speaking at the event, Director, Risk Management Department and Chief Risk Officer, CBN, Dr. Blaise Ijebor, said AI was lowering barriers to cybercrime by enabling criminals to execute sophisticated attacks at greater speed, scale and autonomy.

“AI may be the greatest productivity tool ever given to cybercriminals,” he said, explaining that the technology could generate convincing phishing emails, clone voices, create synthetic faces and coordinate multiple stages of cyberattacks.



Citing an investigation by AI company Anthropic, he said AI was estimated to have executed between 80 and 90 per cent of a reported cyber-espionage attack targeting about 30 organisations.

To combat the threat, Ijebor urged financial institutions to strengthen identity verification, ensure that urgency does not override authentication, test backup systems and crisis response plans, and establish clear accountability for AI deployment.

“AI is not the enemy of cybersecurity. Poorly governed AI is,” he said, advocating the use of AI to detect suspicious transactions, monitor abnormal behaviour and accelerate incident response.



Representing the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, the Director, Lagos Zonal Office, Mr. Tunji Jimoh, said vulnerabilities in telecommunications infrastructure could threaten financial services, healthcare, energy and other critical sectors.

He disclosed that the commission introduced a Cyber Resilience Framework for the telecommunications sector in February 2026, with supplementary implementation guidance released in August, targeting full industry compliance within 12 months.

He urged operators to implement zero-trust security principles, continuous threat monitoring, incident reporting and stronger cybersecurity governance, including across third-party technology providers.

President, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Dr. Dele Alabi, called on bank boards to invest in cyber resilience, management teams to integrate cyber risks into enterprise-wide decisions, and employees to strictly observe security protocols. He also advocated stronger partnerships and intelligence sharing among industry stakeholders.



ISSAN President, Dr. David Isiavwe, urged organisations to improve incident reporting and share indicators of compromise, warning that Nigeria might be capturing fewer than half of actual cyber incidents. He said collective responsibility, professional competence and collaboration were essential to protecting trust in the digital economy.