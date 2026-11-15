Cut ties with ungrateful people, disloyal family members – Titilola Ajayi

Titilola Ajayi

By Ayo Onikoyi

Rising actress and filmmaker, Titilola Ajayi, popularly known as Omoposh and known for her movie Mr and Mrs Parker, has stressed the importance of setting personal boundaries, urging people not to tolerate disrespect, exploitation or emotional manipulation, even from family members.

Ajayi made this known in a recent post on her Instagram page, where she addressed the need to walk away from relationships with ungrateful people and disloyal family members.

According to her, family relationships should never be used as an excuse to endure mistreatment.

“Clear boundaries are important and honestly cutting ties with ungrateful people or disloyal family members is also valid. Family should never be an excuse to tolerate disrespect, exploitation or emotional manipulation,” she wrote.

She also had a message for people who continue to show kindness, generosity and support to others despite unpleasant experiences.

“To all the good hearted people who give , support and show up for others don’t let experiences change your beautiful heart. Continue to be kind but learn to set boundaries . You can have a good heart and still know when to cut off ingrates and walk away,” she added.