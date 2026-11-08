Customs processes 99,839 cargo declarations in two months

Customs officers

By Godwin Oritse

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) processed 9,195 Pre-Arrival Assessment Reports (PAARs) and 99,839 Single Goods Declarations (SGDs) between September and October 2026, generating a combined revenue of approximately ₦1.42 trillion.

The figures were disclosed during a joint security press briefing at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), under the Office of the National Security Adviser, in Abuja.

Speaking at the briefing, the National Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Deputy Comptroller Abdullahi Aliyu Maiwada, said the performance reflected the Service’s commitment to facilitating legitimate trade, improving cargo clearance and strengthening revenue generation through digital interventions and collaboration with stakeholders.

A breakdown of the figures showed that the Service processed 2,102 PAARs in September and 7,093 in October, bringing the total to 9,195.

Similarly, 48,832 SGDs were processed in September, while 51,007 were recorded in October, giving a combined total of 99,839 declarations.

The Service collected ₦697.8 billion in revenue in September and ₦722.9 billion in October, amounting to ₦1.4207 trillion during the two-month period.

In a statement, Maiwada also disclosed that the Service recorded significant progress in export trade facilitation.

At the Lilypond Export Command, export activities in the third quarter of 2026 generated a total export value of $752.85 million, compared with $586.15 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

The statement put the increase at approximately 28.44 per cent, reflecting the growing contribution of the export sector and the impact of measures aimed at facilitating non-oil exports.

On enforcement, the NCS said it seized prohibited and restricted items with a combined Duty Paid Value exceeding ₦8.1 billion during the period under review.

The interceptions covered various categories, including illicit drugs, pharmaceutical products, prohibited goods and petroleum products.

The Service said it continued to collaborate with relevant regulatory and security agencies to ensure the appropriate handling and disposition of seized items.

On its anti-money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) responsibilities, the NCS highlighted the ongoing World Customs Organisation (WCO) Mentoring Mission, inaugurated on October 19, 2026.

The four-week engagement, scheduled to run from October 18 to November 13, 2026, is designed to strengthen the capacity of the Service to identify, investigate and tackle trade-based money laundering and other illicit financial activities associated with cross-border trade.

As part of the exercise, the NCS engaged six relevant agencies between October 27 and 29, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and the National Counter Terrorism Centre.

The Service also disclosed that it had transitioned to an electronic currency declaration platform as part of efforts to improve transparency, strengthen monitoring and enhance the detection of illicit financial flows across the country’s borders.

In another development, the NCS said six live pangolins were rescued in separate operations in Ogun State during the period.

Three were rescued by the Ogun I Area Command, while another three were intercepted by the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A.

The animals were subsequently handed over to the Green Fingers Wildlife Conservation Initiative for care and rehabilitation in line with Nigeria’s obligations under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).