Customs officers

Says technology should drive operations

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, has challenged officers of the Service to stay ahead of smugglers by adopting intelligence-led operations, deploying technology and strengthening professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Adeniyi, who gave the charge at the inaugural Customs Police Summit in Abuja, yesterday, said criminal networks were becoming increasingly sophisticated, requiring Customs officers to devise smarter strategies to combat smuggling and other transnational crimes.

He said the era of relying largely on conventional enforcement methods was giving way to intelligence-driven operations capable of identifying and disrupting criminal networks.

His words: “Criminal networks have grown more sophisticated. They use the same routes as legitimate traders to move firearm components, narcotics, fake medicines, protected wildlife and illicit funds, often through digital channels. Our answers must be smarter; they must not be harder.”

The Customs boss called for a more professional, accountable and technology-driven Customs Police Unit (CPU) to tackle emerging security threats, combat illicit trade, strengthen institutional integrity and protect the nation’s borders.

He charged CPU personnel to demonstrate the highest standards of integrity, stressing that the Service must lead by example before demanding accountability from traders and members of the public.

“Before we demand integrity from traders and the public, we must show it ourselves,” he said.

Adeniyi also cautioned officers against abusing their enforcement powers, noting that the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 had conferred extensive police powers on the Service, which must be exercised within the limits of the law.

“Authority requires restraint. The NCS Act 2023 gives us sweeping police powers, but every search, arrest and detention must rest on lawful grounds and withstand public and judicial scrutiny,” he said.

He explained that enforcement and trade facilitation should complement each other, citing initiatives such as the One-Stop Shop and World Customs Organisation (WCO) instruments, including the Safe Framework of Standards, Authorised Economic Operator programmes, Advance Rulings, Time Release Studies and the Revised Kyoto Convention.

According to him, these instruments help reduce opportunities for abuse, corruption and arbitrary exercise of discretion.

The Customs boss said the Service had undergone meaningful structural renewal and remained committed to building a disciplined, responsive and professional police unit.