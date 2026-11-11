Customs intercepts six pangolins, two die in Oyo

By Godwin Oritse

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone ‘A’, of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted six pangolins at Eruwa-Oni in Oyo State in a renewed crackdown on the illegal trafficking of endangered wildlife species.

The interception, which took place at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2026, followed an intelligence-led patrol by Customs operatives.

The suspected traffickers reportedly abandoned the animals and fled upon sighting the patrol team.

The six pangolins were recovered alive and transported to the Unit’s headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos. However, two died shortly after arrival, leaving four surviving animals.

The Customs Service subsequently handed over the four surviving pangolins and the carcasses of the two dead animals to relevant wildlife authorities for documentation and further necessary action.

The handover was conducted by the Deputy Comptroller in charge of Enforcement, DC A.O. Oguntuase, on behalf of the Comptroller of FOU Zone ‘A’, Lagos.

The Unit reiterated that protecting endangered species was a shared responsibility and urged members of the public to provide credible and timely information to assist law enforcement agencies in identifying and apprehending those involved in the illegal capture, possession, transportation and trafficking of protected wildlife.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to suppressing smuggling and other forms of illicit trade, while strengthening collaboration with relevant agencies to protect Nigeria’s natural heritage.