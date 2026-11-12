Customs intercepts 15,375 litres of petrol in Kwara, warns smugglers

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), through its Operation Whirlwind, has intercepted 15,375 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), valued at N15.37 million, at various border communities along the Niger-Kwara axis.

The National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Mahmood Bello Ishidi, disclosed this on Wednesday during a public auction of the seized petroleum products at the Kwara Area Command headquarters of the NCS in Ilorin.

He warned petroleum smugglers that the Service would intensify enforcement operations to curb the illegal movement and diversion of petroleum products across the country’s borders.

The seizure, involving 615 jerrycans of 25 litres each, was recorded during intelligence-led operations targeting smuggling networks and illegal diversion of petroleum products across strategic border locations in Kwara State.

Ishidi, who spoke on behalf of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, identified Kaiama, Shiya, Kenu, Boriya, Luma, Baruten, Ilesha-Baruba, Taberu and Salla-Gwanara as some of the locations where the products were intercepted.

He said the seizures, with a combined Duty Paid Value of N15,375,000, demonstrated the commitment of the Customs Service to protecting Nigeria’s economic interests and preventing the illegal movement of petroleum products across the country’s borders.

Describing petroleum smuggling as economic sabotage, Ishidi warned that the illegal trade undermined government revenue, disrupted domestic supply chains and contributed to artificial scarcity and increased prices of petroleum products.

“Beyond depriving the nation of critical revenue, it distorts the supply chain, leading to scarcity and inflated costs that unfairly burden honest Nigerians,” he said.

He further warned that petroleum smuggling strengthened organised criminal networks, weakened border security and posed wider threats to national security.

The National Coordinator pledged to strengthen intelligence gathering, inter-agency collaboration, operational supervision and enforcement strategies to consolidate the achievements of Operation Whirlwind.

“As the newly appointed National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, I reaffirm my unwavering commitment to providing purposeful and strategic leadership, enhancing operational effectiveness, and consolidating on the gains and achievements already recorded by the operation,” he stated.

Ishidi commended the Comptroller-General of Customs and the management of the Service for their support, while acknowledging the contributions of the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority to the fight against petroleum smuggling.

He also praised the Acting Controller of the Kwara Area Command, Deputy Comptroller Najeem Akanmu Ogundeyi, and officers of Operation Whirlwind in the Niger-Kwara axis for their professionalism and dedication.

The Customs chief called on residents of border communities to support security agencies by providing credible and timely information about suspicious movements and activities.

“The fight against smuggling is a collective responsibility, and your support remains indispensable in protecting the nation’s economic stability,” he said.

Earlier, the Acting Area Controller of the Kwara Command, Deputy Comptroller Najeem Akanmu Ogundeyi, stressed the importance of sustained cooperation among security agencies and other stakeholders in tackling smuggling and related economic crimes.

Ogundeyi, who welcomed Ishidi, representatives of sister security agencies, stakeholders and journalists to the Command’s headquarters in Ilorin, described inter-agency collaboration as a major factor in achieving national security and economic objectives.

He commended the sister security agencies for their longstanding partnership with the Customs Service, noting that their presence at the event despite the short notice demonstrated their commitment to shared national interests.