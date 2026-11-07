Customs hands over seized LPG laden truck to NMDPRA in Calabar

…auctions seized PMS worth N6.1million

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Nigeria Customs Service, through Operation Whirlwind, on Friday handed over an intercepted truck conveying diverted Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The truck, with registration number KAM 663 XA, was handed over at the Customs House, Calabar. It was intercepted by operatives of the Operation Whirlwind Zone C team, Calabar Axis.

The National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Drputy Comptroller of Cutsoms , Mahmood Bello Esq , performed the handover on the directive of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

Bello said the handover demonstrated the importance of cooperation between government agencies.

“The formal handover to NMDPRA further demonstrates the importance of inter-agency cooperation in ensuring appropriate regulatory action and accountability,” he said.

He described the diversion and smuggling of petroleum products as a threat to the country’s economy .

“The illegal diversion and smuggling of petroleum products remain serious threats to our national economy, energy security and public interest,” he said.

Speaking earlier , the Acting Customs Area Controller, Cross River/Calabar Free Trade Zone/Akwa Ibom Area Command, Nkiruka Nwalla said the exercise showed the Service’s resolve to enforce petroleum regulations.

“The formal handover of this LPG tanker to the NMDPRA further demonstrates the importance of inter-agency collaboration in ensuring regulatory compliance and accountability in the petroleum sector,” she said.

The Service also publicly auctioned 6,125 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), packed in 245 jerrycans of 25 litres each.

The fuel was seized at Ikang Road (Bakassi), Ibaka and Mfum. Its Duty Paid Value is N6,125,000.

Bello said the auction followed established procedures and was meant to ensure transparency, particularly because seized petroleum products are volatile and must be disposed of promptly.

Bello said intelligence reports indicated that attempts to divert and smuggle PMS and other products could increase during the festive season.

He directed all commanders to raise operational readiness and strengthen surveillance around known flashpoints.

He also said Operation Whirlwind would not stop at seizures adding that they must identify offenders and prosecute them.

“Our mandate goes beyond making seizures; we must ensure that identified offenders are properly investigated and prosecuted,” he said.

Bello, the newly appointed National Coordinator, pledged purposeful leadership and a more intelligence-driven approach.

“We will ensure that economic saboteurs find no refuge anywhere within our operational environment,” he added.

On her part , Mrs Okor-Odey Joy

NMDPRA Calabar Field Office representative who received the seized LPG tanker lauded the Nigeria Customs Service, Operation Whirlwind, for its remarkable interception and sustained collaboration with the NMDPRA.

Mrs Okor-Odey said the exercise aims to deepen inter-agency collaboration, ensure energy security and serve as deterrent.

“No single agency can secure Nigeria’s petroleum sector alone. What we are witnessing today is a practical demonstration of inter-agency synergy. Customs intercepted, we investigated, we sanctioned the company in line with the PIA 2021, and today we are taking over for proper regulatory handling, and this is how it should work,” she said.

“Let me use this opportunity to sound a clear warning to operators who engage in diversion, adulteration, and illegal movement of petroleum products. This arrest and handover should serve as a hindrance and a deterrent to others,” she said.

“The Authority will not tolerate any act that sabotages the Federal Government’s effort in ensuring availability and safe distribution of petroleum products. We will continue to investigate, apply appropriate regulatory sanctions, and handover criminal cases to relevant security agencies for prosecution when necessary.”