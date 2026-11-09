Customs frees 98 containers of power equipment stranded for 20 years

•Cargoes to ease pressure on substations, strengthen national grid — Tegbe

By Udeme Akpan

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has released 98 containers of electricity transmission equipment stranded at the nation’s ports, some for up to 20 years, in a move expected to strengthen the national grid and improve electricity supply across the country.

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, disclosed this in Lagos, stating that 44 containers were released from ENL Terminal, while another 54 were cleared from APMT and Sun & Moon Terminals.

He said the 98 containers represented part of more than 300 containers of transmission equipment held at the ports.

The equipment, comprising high-capacity transformers, cables and switchgear, was procured to expand the transmission network, address overloaded substations and improve electricity delivery nationwide.

Tegbe said: “The equipment was procured to expand the transmission network and relieve overloaded substations. Its detention stalled projects, kept existing substations under heavy strain, exposed valuable assets to deterioration and accumulated charges on the cargoes.”

He noted that the prolonged detention of the equipment had imposed additional costs on businesses, households and public institutions, which continued to grapple with unreliable electricity supply.

Also speaking, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, said the Service had commenced processes to clear the containers in collaboration with the Ministry of Power, the Nigerian Ports Authority and terminal operators.

He said: “The release follows the President’s directive for immediate clearance and for agencies to resolve outstanding charges and administrative bottlenecks without delay.”

Adeniyi pledged to work with the Minister until all the containers were cleared, while appealing to terminal operators to support the national effort.

The Minister disclosed that an inspection of the recovered equipment showed that most of the items remained useful and viable.

He said: “When evacuated, it will be verified, tested and refurbished where necessary, then deployed to project sites to complete stalled installations, relieve overloaded substations and strengthen constrained transmission corridors.”