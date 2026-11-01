Customs deploys AI tools to tackle fake news, online scams

By Godwin Oritse

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has begun deploying artificial intelligence and digital data-tracking tools to combat fake news and online scams capable of damaging its public image.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this at the recently concluded NECCIPR Roundtable 2026 in Lagos. He was represented by the Service’s National Public Relations Officer, Deputy Comptroller Abdullahi Maiwada.

Adeniyi said it was important for the Service to ensure that members of the public understood the reasons behind its policies, operations and enforcement activities.

Speaking on the theme, “Algorithm Influence and Public Relations,” Maiwada said artificial intelligence had become increasingly important to Customs operations, including risk management and strategic communication.

He explained that the technology was being used to assess risks associated with imported goods, classify consignments according to their risk levels and guide appropriate Customs interventions.

According to him, AI can also analyse public sentiment and provide insights into how people perceive the activities of the Service.

Maiwada said Customs was using available digital platforms to establish facts and working with other relevant agencies to identify and apprehend those responsible for spreading misleading information.

He said: “The role of AI cannot be overemphasised, especially within our operations. Over the years, AI has been deployed in our core operational duties as well as strategic communication.

“AI has also been deployed to aid risk management, which involves assessment of the risks in imported items so that they can be categorised according to their different levels of risk to enable appropriate Customs interventions.”

Earlier, the convener of the NECCIPR Roundtable 2026, Nkechi Ali-Balogun, said the event was founded on the belief that public relations professionals should not only manage messages but also play a leading role in shaping national discourse.

She said this year’s theme examined the growing influence of algorithms and artificial intelligence on public opinion and the flow of information.

“When machines decide what we see, who is really shaping the Nigerian mind? Who now controls the flow of information that shapes what Nigerians believe? We live in a rapidly changing world, powered by AI, where a single algorithm can shape political narratives, throw out conspiracy theories, and dictate what millions read, believe, and share,” Ali-Balogun said.