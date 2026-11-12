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November 12, 2026

Crystal Palace sack manager Sage

Crystal Palace sack manager Sage

Pierre Sage

Crystal Palace have sacked French manager Pierre Sage after just five months in charge, with the club bottom of the Premier League.

Sunday’s 3-1 defeat by Liverpool was Palace’s fourth in succession in a league campaign in which they have just won two of their opening 10 matches.

“Crystal Palace Football Club can confirm that Pierre Sage has left his role as manager,” said a club statement issued Thursday.

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