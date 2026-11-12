Crystal Palace sack manager Sage

Pierre Sage
Crystal Palace have sacked French manager Pierre Sage after just five months in charge, with the club bottom of the Premier League.
Sunday’s 3-1 defeat by Liverpool was Palace’s fourth in succession in a league campaign in which they have just won two of their opening 10 matches.
“Crystal Palace Football Club can confirm that Pierre Sage has left his role as manager,” said a club statement issued Thursday.
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