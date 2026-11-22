By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Crude oil supply to domestic refineries in Nigeria reached 179.31 million barrels between January and October 2026, with local production accounting for 144.97 million barrels and imports contributing 34.33 million barrels.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), in its October 2026 Midstream and Downstream Statistics, disclosed that crude oil supply to refineries rose to 22.8 million barrels in October, from 18.53 million barrels in September.

The October figure represented a 23.1 per cent increase month-on-month.

A breakdown showed that domestic crude supply increased by 19.8 per cent to 19.13 million barrels in October, from 15.97 million barrels in the preceding month.

Similarly, imported crude supply rose by 43.4 per cent to 3.67 million barrels in October, compared with 2.56 million barrels in September.

Meanwhile, the daily average receipt of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, increased by 21 per cent to 46.9 million litres per day in October, from 38.7 million litres per day in September.

According to the report, domestic refineries supplied an average of 31.9 million litres of petrol daily in October, compared with 28.5 million litres per day in September, representing a 12 per cent increase.

Petrol imports also increased by 47 per cent to 15 million litres per day in October, from 10.2 million litres per day in the preceding month.

Despite the improvement, total petrol supply remained below the estimated daily demand benchmark of 50 million litres and the 13-month average of 50.2 million litres per day.

The report further showed that domestic refineries accounted for 62.6 per cent of the 13-month average petrol supply, while imports contributed 37.4 per cent.

A month-by-month breakdown indicated that domestic refinery petrol supply peaked at 41.5 million litres per day in May, while imports reached their highest level of 24.8 million litres per day in January.

Combined petrol receipts peaked at 74.2 million litres per day in December 2025 before declining in subsequent months.

On other petroleum products, the NMDPRA report showed that daily average receipts of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, increased by 93 per cent to 16.8 million litres per day in October.

However, aviation fuel (ATK) receipts declined by 36 per cent to 2.1 million litres per day, while Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) receipts increased by 11 per cent to 5.2 thousand tonnes daily.