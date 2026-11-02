C’River: Owan-Enoh vows 18/18 for Tinubu, Otu

Owan-Enoh

.Says Obi swept 10 LGAs; inaugurates Project Beyond structures

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh, has vowed that the All Progressives Congress, APC, will not repeat its 2023 presidential outing in Cross River State, where President Bola Tinubu won only seven of the 18 local government areas, and declared that the party is aiming for a clean sweep in 2027.

Owan-Enoh, also Director of Manufacturing and SME Mobilisation of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, spoke in Calabar while inaugurating Project Beyond’s State Executive and Polling Unit structures, a pro-Tinubu youth mobilisation group.

The minister said the group had planned to mobilise on November 20, requiring close to 1,000 buses to move 20,000 members, but moved the inauguration up to serve as a prelude to Monday’s presidential campaign rally at U.J. Esuene Stadium.

“So my appeal is that everyone here and those not here should join us at U.J Esuene Stadium after collecting T-shirts for the rally,” he said.

Charging the new executives, he said: “It’s 18 over 18. For those inaugurated as Exco and polling unit structure, your assignment is simple: the 7 LGAs of Southern Senatorial District must all deliver Tinubu, and same for Central and North. And not slim victories — we are interested in quantity and volume of votes.”

He said the strategy was to plant at least five persons, with phone numbers, in each polling unit to canvass door to door, in markets and on farms for the second terms of Tinubu and Governor Bassey Otu.

He then handed the candidates over to them: “Deliver them resoundingly for party, President and Governor.”

On his part, Hon. Adamson Ayinde, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Industrial Training and Development, urged Cross Riverians to back Tinubu’s second term.

He described the President as a fighter for justice, cited the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road and health sector projects as achievements, and claimed Tinubu had implemented 65 to 70 per cent of the group’s blueprint.

The new State Coordinator, Dr John Ebokpo, pledged total mobilisation in 3,281 polling units, 196 wards and 18 local government areas to keep Cross River “100% APC”.

He unveiled a three-point roadmap: total mobilisation for all APC candidates, total evangelism of Tinubu’s reforms in local languages, and total unity with the state APC executive, with no parallel structures.

He assured Governor Otu, ministers and national leaders of full support, and pledged to protect votes.