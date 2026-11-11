Crisis looms in NDC as deputy national publicity secretary dumps party

By Henry Umoru

Strong indications have emerged that crisis looms in the family of the opposition political party, the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC following the dumping of the party by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Abdulmumin Ohiare Abdulsalami.

Abdulsalami announced his resignation on Wednesday night in a formal letter addressed to the National Chairman, NDC, Senator Moses Cleopas.

He said he was “calling it quits and heading back home and avoiding orchestrated melodrama of exclusion from party affairs”

He explained his decision in his letter titled: “Letter of resignation from the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC: withdrawal from all partisan commitments to the party”

Abdulsalami said, “With a deep sense of gratitude to almighty Allah, I hereby notify the national and sub-national organs of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), through my former ward chairman, of my resignation from the party. I have also, by this notification, withdrawn from all ongoing technical and political commitments entered into at the pleasure of the National Leader of the NDC.

“As a foundation member of the NDC, ditto a critical formative leader in the party, I am compelled to voluntarily take the exit having realized that my sincere and positive contributions to the meteoric rise and success of the party are at odds with the vested interests of a few powerful officers who call the shots.

“More so, this painstaking decision serves my best interest as I prioritise my peace of mind rather than recurrent complaints at the sight of series of injustice meted out to me.

“More so, I wish to sincerely appreciate the opportunity given to me by the National Leader of the NDC, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson to have served, firstly, as the Kogi State Protem Chairman, secondly, as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary/pioneer Spokesperson of the NDC, and, finally, as the Deputy National Director for Labour and Civil Society of the party.

“And to my erstwhile colleague-friends, civil society activists and media practitioners with whom I have worked assiduously to promote the party, I cannot thank you enough for the comradeship and support you all have accorded me since the infancy of the

party, and throughout my partisan stewardship thereupon.”

In a related development, Dr. Yunusa Tanko has dumped the Presidential candidate of the NDC ahead of January 16 2027 election, Peter Obi as the national coordinator of the Obidient Movement for the North for the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

He was announced the National Coordinator in September following a consensus to zone the position to the North.

Obi appointed Tanko as national coordinator of the Obidient Movement in September 2024, following a consensus to zone the position to the North.

Tanko previously served as Obi’s presidential campaign spokesman during the 2023 general elections, when the former Anambra State governor contested under the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

He was also the presidential candidate of the Northern People’s Congress (NPC) in 2019 and became the party’s national chairman in 2023.

The SDP on Wednesday inauagurated Yunusa Tanko as the national coordinator of its presidential campaign council for the 2027 general elections.

Tanko’s appointment was announced during the inauguration of the party’s presidential campaign council in Abuja.

The appointment was also confirmed by Mark Adebayo, Chief Media and Communications Adviser to the Adebayo/Bugaje Presidential Campaign Council.

Speaking at the event, Tanko pledged to work with the SDP presidential candidate, Adewale Adebayo, and his running mate, Usman Bugaje, to secure victory in the 2027 elections.

Describing the SDP as a left-wing, people-oriented political party, Tanko said it was committed to representing the interests of disadvantaged Nigerians who had been neglected by those in positions of authority.

“The SDP is a left-wing political party. For those of you who do not know, we represent the interests of the downtrodden. The SDP represents those people that you neglect on the streets. So, that makes this particular party people-oriented,” he said.

Tanko who disclosed that he resigned as political adviser (North) to Peter Obi, presidential candidate NDC on October 30, explained that his resignation followed his appointment to the leadership of the National Consultative Front (NCFront), following the death of Ghali Na’Abba, the organisation’s former co-chairman and former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Tanko said he had reached out to Obi and Seriake Dickson, national leader of the NDC, expressing appreciation for their support during his tenure as coordinator of the Obidient Movement.

Tanko who pledged to work with the NCFront leadership and Adebayo, noting that his relationship with the SDP presidential candidate dated back to 2023 and that both shared a commitment to building a better Nigeria, said, “In advancing our political mission to a new Nigeria that works for all, I pledge to remain consistent and committed to our unwavering belief in good governance, justice, equity, national loyalty and dedication, and an unwavering commitment to moving Nigeria from where it is today to a better and more prosperous nation,” he said.

Vanguard News