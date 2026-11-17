By Innocent Anaba

Justice Oludotun Adefope-Okojie, has warned Nigerian courts against installing candidates voters rejected through judicial rulings.

She noted that “a number of the people in the legislature, not only at federal but at state and local government levels are not the desire of the electorate. They, in consequence, owe the electorate no duty to represent them. This is an aberration.”



Justice Adefope-Okojie, who retired from the bench of the Court of Appeal in 2023, also cautioned political parties to comply with the tenets of justice and to observe their various party constitutions in their selection of candidates, to avoid such cases ending up in court.



Speaking on “Electoral Process in Nigeria: Managing the Boundaries of Judicial Intervention,” at the 2026 GAVEL International Annual Lecture, in Lagos, Justice Adefope-Okojie said: “The credibility of an electoral system depends not only on the conduct of elections but also on the existence of effective mechanisms for resolving disputes arising before, during, and after elections.



“The ideal situation should be that the vote of the people should be decided at the polling unit, rather than the court of law. The contrary is, however, the prevalent situation in this country. The political parties have done immeasurable harm to the polity.

“They seem incapable of abiding by their own party’s Constitution in their selection of the rightful candidates to be fielded in the election, which, contrarily, in a number of instances has boomeranged against them, with the rightfully elected but rejected candidate working for the opposing side in the actual election, out of spite.

“The parties have also taken advantage of the courts’ position of not intervening in the domestic affairs of the party, to commit all manner of atrocities.



“It is the flawed congresses and wrongful substitution of successful candidates by imposition of handpicked ones, and an electoral system challenged by honesty, that led to most of the litigations in the past elections.



“At the actual election were accusations of ballot snatching, vote rigging, vote buying, manipulations and outright falsification of results. The resultant effect is the recourse to the courts for determination of the rightful candidate, a duty which should have been resolved at the polling booth and the rightful declaration by INEC.



“The unfortunate result is that a number of the people in the legislature, not only at federal but at state and local government levels are not the desire of the electorate. They, in consequence, owe the electorate no duty to represent them. This is an aberration.”

Accoring to her, “The simplistic answer to the avoidance or reduction of judicial intervention in electoral matters is for the parties to comply with the tenets of justice and to observe their various party constitutions in their selection of candidates. It is also for the electoral body to abide by its mandate in its impartial conduct of the elections.



“It is also incumbent on the courts to change their posture in their refusal to intervene in intra-party affairs but to come down heavily in deserving cases, in order to stop the manipulations going on in the parties, with their unlawful and unjust substitution of deserving candidates by the imposition of undeserving and unelected ones.



“This, the Supreme Court did in the recent unreported case between PDP v Alhaji Sule Lamido in Appeal No. SC/CV/164/2026 delivered on April 30, 2026, on the issue of justiciability of internal or domestic affairs of a party. The court, in their majority judgment of 3-2, delivered by Stephen Adah JSC, (Tsammani and Abubakar Sadiq Umar JJSC dissenting), while reiterating their position that internal affairs of a party are not justiciable, held that where a political party violates its own constitution and “rubbishes” the Electoral Act and the Constitution, the court must intervene (Emphasis Mine).



“I agree with the majority decision of their Lordships. The courts must no longer refuse to intervene where political parties violate their own constitution and “rubbish” the Electoral Act, as stated in the case above, they must intervene to sanitise the system.

“The duty of the vourts is to ensure that justice is done and not to shut its eyes against its bastardisation by the political parties.

Judicial intervention in electoral disputes is, therefore, indispensable to the preservation of constitutional government, the enforcement of electoral laws, and the protection of citizens’ political rights,” she added.