The Lagos State High Court has restrained Jimmy Odukoya from parading himself as the Senior Pastor and spiritual head of the Fountain of Life Church, Lagos.

Justice O.O. Adewunmi-Oshin according to TheCable, granted the order on Wednesday following a suit instituted by the incorporated trustees of the church.

The trustees had sought a pre-emptive order of injunction restraining Odukoya from presenting himself as the church’s Senior Pastor and interfering with its activities, governance and other affairs.

They argued that Odukoya had ceased to hold the position following the appointment of a successor by the late founder and Senior Pastor of the church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

In the suit, the trustees sought an order restraining Odukoya, whether acting personally or through proxies, from interfering with, disrupting, meddling with or obstructing the activities and governance of the church pending compliance with the High Court of Lagos State (Expeditious Disposal of Civil Cases) Practice Directions No. 2 of 2019 on pre-action protocol.

Granting the application, Justice Adewunmi-Oshin ruled: “Leave is hereby granted to the Applicant to commence this action under the Pre-Action Protocol pursuant to Paragraph 4 of the High Court of Lagos State (Expeditious Disposal of Civil Cases) Practice Direction No. 2 of 2019.”

The order followed the trustees’ application for judicial intervention in the leadership and administration of the church.