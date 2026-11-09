Court dismisses Maihaja’s suit against Wali’s APC ticket

By Maryam Abdul-aziz Usman, Damaturu

A Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe State, has dismissed a suit challenging the emergence of Alhaji Baba Malam Wali as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the 2027 general election.

The suit was instituted by Engr. Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja, an aspirant in the party’s May 21 governorship primary, who alleged irregularities and non-compliance with the APC’s electoral guidelines.

In a judgment delivered on Monday, November 9, 2026, Justice Fatima Murtala Amin held that the suit was statute-barred, having been filed outside the legally prescribed timeframe.

The court also found that Maihaja failed to establish his allegations, particularly the claim of over-voting during the governorship primary.

Justice Amin upheld a preliminary objection challenging the competence of the suit, thereby dismissing the case on procedural grounds.

On the substantive issues, the judge identified material contradictions and inconsistencies in the testimonies of the plaintiff’s witnesses, describing the evidence as unreliable and insufficient to support the allegations.

The court further held that even if the suit had been filed within the prescribed timeframe, it would still have failed on its merits because the plaintiff did not provide credible evidence to establish the alleged over-voting.

Wali emerged winner of the APC governorship primary with 236,711 votes, securing the party’s ticket for the 2027 governorship election in the state.

Reacting to the judgment, Wali’s Press Secretary, Shuaibu Abdullahi, commended the court for its consideration of the issues raised in the suit.

“We commend the Court for its painstaking consideration of the issues and reaffirm our confidence in the judiciary as the ultimate guardian of justice and the rule of law,” Abdullahi said.

The judgment dismisses the legal challenge to Wali’s emergence as the APC governorship candidate, leaving his party ticket intact ahead of the 2027 general election.