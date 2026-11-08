Court awards N50m damages against Pararan over defamation

By Egufe Yafugborhi

EFFURUN — A Delta State High Court sitting in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, has awarded N50 million in damages against the proprietor of Pararan Mock News, Diamond Dietanuru Osakorigho, popularly known as Pararan, over a Facebook publication found to be defamatory against Apostle Michael Akpor.

The court, presided over by Justice R.D. Harriman, also ordered Osakorigho to publish an unreserved apology to the cleric in Vanguard and The Nation newspapers within 14 days.

It directed that the apology must enjoy the same prominence and circulation as the original publication.

The judgment was delivered on November 6, 2026, in Suit No. EHC/91/2023.

The court further restrained the defendant, his agents, privies, servants and all persons acting through him from publishing or causing to be published any further defamatory, injurious or libellous statements, videos or other materials against Akpor.

It also awarded N1 million as costs of the suit.

The case arose from a Facebook publication made on July 20, 2022, with the caption, “Warri Pastor Kpuf 2Keke passenger”, which the court found to be false and defamatory.

Reacting to the judgment, counsel to the cleric, Austin Nyekigbe, a human rights activist, described the ruling as a significant statement on responsible social media engagement.

He said the judgment reinforced the principle that freedom to use social media did not confer the right to publish false and defamatory information about others.

“People must learn to verify information before rushing to publish it, particularly on social media. An injustice to one is an injustice to all,” he said.

Also commenting on the judgment, a Warri-based lawyer, Mrs Eloho Avwaruroro-Okoye, who was present in court, said the decision underscored the legal consequences of irresponsible online publications.

According to her, freedom of expression comes with responsibility, adding that those who publish false and damaging information must be prepared to face the legal consequences.

She congratulated Akpor on his victory and commended Nyekigbe for his diligence in handling the case.

The legal dispute followed allegations linking Akpor and two policemen attached to him to the July 12, 2022, killing of two persons at Ugbolokposo community in Effurun.

However, Nyekigbe said police investigations subsequently exonerated his client and the two officers, identified as ASP Mesoro Victor and Inspector Ignatius Achazie.

He said findings from the investigation, including witness statements, vehicle identification exercises and church CCTV footage, contradicted allegations linking the cleric to the killings.

According to him, the police investigation report established that Akpor was at his church when the incident occurred, concluding that he was “going on with his religious business in the Church”. Nyekigbe, however, expressed sympathy with the families of the deceased.