Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – An Upper Area Court sitting in the Gudu District of Abuja, yesterday, fixed December 15, to hear the divorce case involving Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State and his estranged wife, Zainab.

Trial judge, Ado Muktar, deferred hearing of the suit, to enable the parties to file and exchange the necessary processes.

While the Kano State Commissioner for Information, Sanusi Bature, appeared for the governor, the plaintiff, Zainab, was represented by her lawyer, Aliyu Baba.

Bature told the court that he had received service of the processes on behalf of the governor. He requested an adjournment to enable him to properly brief Governor Yusuf and his legal team on the matter.

The application for an adjournment was not opposed by the plaintiff.

Speaking to journalists after the proceedings, Bature said he became aware of the case after hearing reports that a matter involving the governor had been filed before the court.

He said: “Since the court fixed today for mention, I came to inform the court that I had not been able to brief him on the service I collected. He will have to decide on the next course of action.”

However, the Kano State commissioner urged members of the public to exercise restraint in commenting on the matter, which he described as personal and sub judice.

“This is a personal matter, so, I want to exercise some level of restraint because it concerns him personally and is also before the court. We do not want to overflog an issue that is already before the court.

“We have to remain very neutral in issues like this because they involve families. There are many other stories that are newsworthy, rather than focusing on sensational issues like this,” he added.

Zainab, who is the second wife of Governor Yusuf, is the adopted daughter of a former governor of the state and Vice Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

She approached the court for the dissolution of the marriage, which produced six children, over “irreconcilable differences.”

The plaintiff offered to refund the dowry that was paid on her by the governor.

The divorce case comes amid a prolonged political fallout between Governor Yusuf and his former political mentor, Senator Kwankwaso, who was instrumental to his ascension to power.

Governor Yusuf, while addressing pensioners at the Government House in Kano on Monday, confirmed his marital issues.