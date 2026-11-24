Archbishop Alexander Ibezim

…Urges parties to explore amicable settlement

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – An Anambra State High Court sitting in Awka has adjourned till November 26, 2026, further hearing in a suit filed by Bishop Alexander Ibezim, Archbishop of the Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese, Anglican Communion, against the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, and the Dean, Most Rev. Blessing Enyindah.

The suit centres on an application for an interlocutory injunction seeking to restrain the defendants from suspending, removing, retiring or dismissing Ibezim from his offices as Archbishop of the Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese.

The matter came up before Justice Obiorah Nwabunike of High Court No. 3, Awka, who, after hearing arguments from counsel to both parties, fixed November 26 for the hearing and determination of the pending applications connected with the suit.

In his ruling, the judge also urged the parties to explore the possibility of a peaceful resolution and amicable settlement before the next adjourned date, noting that the dispute involved religious and canonical issues.

Ibezim, through his lead counsel, B.E.I. Nwofor, SAN, instituted the suit against Ndukuba and Enyindah, challenging the disciplinary proceedings against him and the composition of a visitation team established by the Primate and headed by the Dean.

In Suit No. A/371/2026, dated October 13, 2026, the plaintiff is also challenging the visitation team’s investigation within his ecclesiastical jurisdiction.

However, the defendants have filed a preliminary objection seeking to have the suit struck out for want of jurisdiction.

In Motion No. A/1803m/26, dated October 19, 2026, and filed through their lead counsel, Chijioke Emeka, SAN, the defendants argued that the Anambra State High Court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The objection was brought under Order 2, Rules 2 and 4(1), and Order 40, Rule 1 of the Anambra State High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019, Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution and the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

In an affidavit supporting the preliminary objection, sworn to by Ndubuisi Onwuka, a lawyer and legal secretary of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), the defendants contended that Ibezim had undertaken to observe the church’s constitution and canons when he was consecrated as a bishop on September 12, 2010.

The affidavit stated that the plaintiff had, among other commitments, undertaken to maintain canonical obedience to the Primate and submit to his authority in matters recognised by the church’s rules.

It further stated that during his enthronement as Bishop of Awka Diocese at the Cathedral Church of St. Faith, Awka, on November 22, 2010, Ibezim subscribed to an oath of canonical obedience to the Primate in all things lawful and honest.

The court is expected to hear the pending applications, including the preliminary objection challenging its jurisdiction, on November 26.