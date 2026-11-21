COP31’s President and Turkeys Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Murat Kurum speaks during a plenary session as part of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) at the Antalya Expo Centre, in Antalya November 20, 2026. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)

The COP31 climate talks spilled into Saturday as countries raced to secure a deal after a draft text dropped all mention of fossil fuels, exposing deep divisions over how to tackle global warming.

Nearly 200 nations remained deadlocked after two weeks of grinding UN talks in Turkey, with negotiators working through the night after missing their scheduled Friday finish amid feuds over energy, science and finance.

Australia, which is presiding over the COP31 negotiations, raced against the clock to produce a third draft deal, with many delegates due to catch flights home.

“We are close to the finish line, but we are not there yet,” COP31 President Murat Kurum, who is Turkey’s environment minister, told an assembly late Friday that approved some technical matters.

Midway through his opening address, Kurum was forced to pause while a protester shouted “You are killing the future!” before being escorted from the hall.

Expectations of a major breakthrough have been low at COP31 as countries grapple with an oil price shock and geopolitical tensions stemming from the war in Iran.

The summit follows a string of climate-linked disasters from Europe to Nepal and Indonesia and unfolds as a super El Nino pattern amplifies the risk of further extreme weather.

A draft deal unveiled earlier this week called for a faster phase-out of fossil fuels, a flashpoint at UN climate talks where producers such as Saudi Arabia have fiercely resisted such calls.

A second, pared-down draft released on Thursday stripped away all mentions of fossil fuels — sending negotiators rushing back to the bargaining table.

The European Union said the revised draft “risks turning this climate COP into a fossil summit”.

A dozen European and developing countries — from France to Panama and the Solomon Islands — released a letter Friday insisting that the deal include “a clear transition away from fossil fuels”.

Panama, which also signed the letter, threatened to walk away from the talks. The country’s environment minister, Juan Carlos Navarro, is a vocal critic of the climate negotiations, accusing a “petroleum mafia” of blocking progress.

Meanwhile, the OPEC oil cartel wrote on X that its head, Haitham Al Ghais, met Russian presidential climate envoy Ruslan Edelgeriev at COP31 to discuss “the importance of inclusive and balanced approaches across all multilateral environmental fora”.

– ‘Clean electrification’ –

Australia’s Climate Minister Chris Bowen, who shuttled between delegations to seek compromises, said Friday he would work “for as long as it takes, to get the job done”.

The draft “cover decision” proposes a target to electrify the global economy — a push to replace technologies that burn fossil fuels directly, like diesel cars and gas heating, with electric alternatives.

The goal is championed by COP31 hosts Turkey and Australia, who tout “electrification” as integral to tackling concerns over energy security and sluggish global progress in cutting heat-trapping emissions.

“Electrification is the key to transitioning away from fossil fuels,” said Bowen, who is chairing the negotiations.

The proposal calls for countries to boost the global share of final energy demand met by electricity to 35 percent by 2035.

But it does not specify that the additional electricity must come from renewables rather than coal or gas, spurring some countries to demand an explicitly “clean” target.

Some countries also rejected a proposal to ramp up carbon capture, dismissing it as a costly, unproven technology that could allow polluters to keep burning fossil fuels.

– $120 billion target –

Countries are sharply divided over a raft of other issues.

The timing of the next set of reports by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has been a major source of friction.

The latest draft expressed “deep concern” over the imminent breach of the 1.5C goal but dropped an earlier call to return warming below that threshold as soon as possible this century.

Negotiations are also deadlocked over long-running complaints by developing countries that rich nations are falling short in their obligations to help them confront climate change.

The removal of a $120 billion target for climate adaptation angered developing nations.

“We didn’t come here to beg,” said Ghana’s environment minister, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings.