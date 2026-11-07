Countdown to 2027: Edo North is for Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole

By Allison Abanum

Adams Oshiomhole’s first term has been defined by a deliberate strategy of translating legislative power into tangible federal presence for Edo North.

As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, he has leveraged his position to facilitate federal employment for constituents and ensure fair representation in federal institutions.

His legislative record includes moving over 10 motions and sponsoring many bills.

These are not abstract motions; they are institutional investments that will outlast any single political cycle.

On the ground, Oshiomhole constituency interventions have reached all wards in Edo North, a coverage rate that speaks to both reach and intentionality. Oshiomhole has moved from delivering roads to delivering accountability, and Edo North have seen the difference in both bricks and budgets.

Beyond infrastructure, his engagement with youth leaders and traditional rulers signals a recognition that representation must be relational, not transactional, a point underscored by his refusal to charge constituents for assistance and his warning against extortion in his name.

The political consolidation around Oshiomhole 2027 bid reflects a broader strategic calculation within Edo North.

Endorsements have since crossed traditional lines: From the market women in Auchi to the Artisan in Iyahmo, down to all the student bodies and community leaders, it is clear that it is no longer a question of whether Edo North is standing for Oshiomhole; it is a question of how loudly Edo North will say so. To the people in the rural areas of Edo North, they have risen from service, unity, and discipline: delivery that touches households, reconciliation that silences internal friction, and grassroots organisation that turns intention into votes.

The good people of Edo North on their own are moving ward by ward to get support for Oshiomhole.

The plough is heavy; the hands must be steady because the furrow ahead is 2027.

The message is clear: no retreat, no sideways glance, no nostalgia for old battles in Edo North.

A senatorial district that has seen the light and future must now prove it can cultivate it, row by row, ward by ward, state by state, until the harvest of triumph is achieved.

Every leader, every member, every supporter keeps eyes on the furrow, not on the noise.

So, let the word go forth: APC is on the plough, and there is no looking back until Oshiomhole is sent back to the Senate in 2027.

The task is not to boast of yesterday but to labour for tomorrow with humility, focus, and determination.

The harvest belongs to those who keep ploughing.

For a senatorial district that has historically oscillated between alignment and agitation, the emerging consensus is that Oshiomhole federal network is an asset too valuable to surrender.

Abanum lives in Abuja.