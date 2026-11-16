Count me out of Awka kingship, says Jeff Nweke

…Declares interest in governing Anambra State

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA – Former governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the last Anambra State governorship election, Ozo Jeff Nweke, has dismissed speculation that he is interested in becoming the next traditional ruler of Awka Kingdom, declaring that he has no ambition to occupy the throne.

Nweke, a prominent indigene of Awka, said he was neither interested in becoming the traditional ruler nor a kingmaker, stressing that his political ambition was to govern Anambra State.

Addressing reporters in Awka, he said aspiring to become the traditional ruler would not serve his political interests or his desire to contribute to the development of his people.

He explained that speculations about his interest in the Eze Uzu Awka stool might have been fuelled by the construction of a large mansion, insisting that the size of his family informed the size of the property.

“I want to make it clear that I am not interested in Awka kingship. Some people are insinuating that because I am building a mansion in a very large compound, that I am planning to become Eze Uzu Awka. This is not true.

“I have a very large family. I am married to five wives and therefore someone who has up to 18 children should need a very large compound. It does not in any way mean that I am building a palace for Awka Kingdom,” he said.

On the lingering crisis surrounding the Awka traditional institution, Nweke said the community was in an unusual situation with two individuals claiming the traditional stool.

He identified the two as Eze Uzu II, whom he said was legitimately installed and recognised by the state government, and Eze Uzu III, who he said was also installed by the same kingmakers.

“We have Eze Uzu II, who was legitimately installed as the traditional ruler of Awka Kingdom, and we also have Eze Uzu III. Eze Uzu II is there and nobody will take it away from him, especially as he is recognised by the state government.

“Then we have Eze Uzu III, who was also legitimately installed by the same kingmakers who installed Eze Uzu II. However, since he is not recognised by government, what it means is that we have two kings in Awka,” he said.

Nweke argued that if Eze Uzu II, being the older of the two, died, Eze Uzu III would assume the position, adding that speculation about his own succession to the throne was unfounded.

He also pointed out that he came from the same village as the incumbent Eze Uzu II, saying there was no basis for him to aspire to succeed the traditional ruler.

“My ambition is to become the gubernatorial candidate of my party in the next political dispensation. I am a politician and I want to do something for my people, and being a traditional ruler won’t serve that purpose,” he stated.

Nweke, however, acknowledged that it was unusual for a community to have two traditional rulers at the same time.

“But if Awka people decide to have two kings, maybe they want one to be on standby,” he said.

He added that the installation of two traditional rulers suggested that there were issues that needed to be resolved within the traditional institution.

Nweke said the leadership of the Awka Development Union was trying to establish the circumstances that led to the situation, expressing hope that the matter would be resolved.

“I think that the leadership of Awka Development Union is trying to find out what really led to this abnormal situation. Until they unravel what really happened, we will continue with this abnormal situation,” he said.