…National supply inadequate to meet demand – NALPGAM

..Falcon CEO advocates infrastructure-focused subsidies

By Udeme Akpan & Ediri Ejoh

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, has risen by 14 per cent to N1,600 per kilogramme (kg) in November 2026, from N1,400 in October, amid growing supply shortages.



Checks by Vanguard yesterday showed that several suppliers had run out of commercial stocks in Lagos and other parts of the country, with Dangote Petroleum Refinery among the few suppliers with available products.



The development has sustained the upward movement in cooking gas prices over the past three months, raising concerns about the adequacy of domestic supply to meet growing demand.

National supply inadequate to meet demand — NALPGAM

Speaking with Energy Vanguard, National President of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), Mr. Inyang Edu, said the scarcity exposed the gap between national supply figures and the actual experience of consumers.



He said: “The national supply is still struggling to keep pace with actual consumption. Although domestic LPG supply has increased, demand has also grown.



“If this imbalance persists, the market must draw on existing inventories or secure additional supplies to maintain availability. A rise in supply is not sufficient to stabilise prices if consumption continues to exceed incoming volumes.”



Edu identified inadequate storage and transportation infrastructure as additional constraints, explaining that the availability of gas at production facilities or coastal terminals did not guarantee access in inland markets.



“The cost of transporting LPG over long distances, road conditions, haulage charges, loading and offloading, storage limitations and the availability of suitable LPG trucks can all contribute to regional price differences,” he said.



He warned that increased national production should not be mistaken for improved supply across all states, particularly those far from major supply points.



He added: “The appropriate policy is therefore not to eliminate imports indiscriminately, but to use domestic production as the foundation of supply while retaining sufficient flexibility to cover genuine shortfalls.”

Falcon CEO advocates infra structure-focused subsidies

Similarly, Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Corporation Limited, Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, has called for subsidies to target infrastructure that reduces LPG delivery costs rather than the price of the product.



Speaking during a panel session on government-led LPG interventions at the 16th NLCGA Conference and Exhibition in Abuja, she stressed the need for coordinated government and private-sector investment to sustain household adoption.



“We should subsidise access, not consumption. That means funding the infrastructure that lowers delivery costs, such as inland depots, bottling plants and better logistics, rather than the price. Some of these incentives already exist, and we need more of them,” she said.



Joe-Ezigbo noted that transportation costs significantly affect what consumers in northern Nigeria pay for cooking gas, adding that trucking, railways and pipelines would be critical to expanding nationwide distribution.



“We should avoid subsidising the molecule itself, because that discourages the investment needed to expand LPG use,” she said.

She also called for improved household purchasing power and greater awareness of LPG’s health benefits, particularly as an alternative to traditional cooking fuels.



On measuring the success of government interventions, she recommended tracking whether households benefiting from support programmes could independently afford cylinder refills at prevailing market prices 24 to 36 months after the assistance ended.



To attract private investment, she advocated guaranteed supply, predictable regulations and an enforceable domestic LPG supply obligation, backed by performance-based offtake contracts linked to verified refills.