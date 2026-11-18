President Tinubu

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Working People United (WoPU) has commended President Bola Tinubu for granting clemency to the 78 individuals arrested in connection with the attack on his presidential convoy in Abuja, describing the decision as an act of statesmanship, magnanimity and compassionate leadership.

In a statement by its National Coordinator-General, Prince Williams Akporeha, the group said the President’s decision demonstrated his commitment to national unity, reconciliation and peace despite the gravity of the incident.

WoPU said the gesture reflected Tinubu’s willingness to prioritise forgiveness and national harmony over confrontation.

According to the statement, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has once again demonstrated the depth of his compassion, fatherly disposition, and unwavering commitment to the welfare of all Nigerians.

“By extending clemency to the 78 suspects arrested over the attack on his convoy, the President has shown that leadership is not merely about the exercise of authority but also about mercy, understanding, and the pursuit of national harmony.”

The group described the decision as a demonstration of the President’s belief in second chances and peaceful coexistence, adding that it would help prevent the incident from deepening divisions in the country.

WoPU said the gesture was consistent with the objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to build an inclusive, prosperous and stable Nigeria.

It urged Nigerian youths to emulate the President’s example by embracing dialogue, patience and responsible civic engagement.

The movement also cautioned young people against allowing themselves to be used by individuals or groups seeking to promote violence and instability for political interests.

“It is imperative for Nigerian youths to remain vigilant and responsible. They must resist every attempt by unscrupulous elements to use them as instruments of violence, lawlessness, and political disruption.

“The future of our nation lies in peaceful participation, constructive engagement, and unwavering faith in democratic institutions,” the statement added.

The group also urged youths to appreciate the administration’s policies and reforms, which it said were designed to promote long-term economic growth, social stability and national development.

It reaffirmed its support for the Tinubu administration’s reforms and developmental initiatives, expressing confidence that the Renewed Hope Agenda would deliver positive outcomes for workers, entrepreneurs, artisans, professionals and other Nigerians.

WoPU, a civic and socio-political movement comprising workers, traders, artisans, professionals, entrepreneurs and grassroots stakeholders across the country, said it would continue to mobilise support for the President’s vision of a prosperous and united Nigeria beyond 2027.