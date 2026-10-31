Congolese singer Agressivo Nyandoro targets Nigerian market

Agressivo Nyandoro

By Ayo Onikoyi

Congolese singer and songwriter Agressivo Nyandoro has identified Nigeria as one of the African markets he hopes to reach as he seeks to expand his music beyond the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The musician, who began his musical journey as a guitarist in 2009 before releasing his own music in 2012, said he wants his songs to connect with audiences across the continent while retaining the cultural identity that shaped his sound.

“Looking ahead, I would like my music to reach more people outside the DRC. Nigeria interests me, as do other African markets where music circulates widely,” Nyandoro said.

Known for drawing inspiration from everyday experiences, the Lubumbashi-born musician incorporates storytelling into his songs, exploring human relationships, family responsibilities and social issues.

He said his approach to music goes beyond entertainment.

“I would simply say that I am a message. When I sing, I am not just trying to make people dance. I also want to tell them something, help them understand a situation, or encourage them to think about what is happening around them,” he said.

His song, Jonathan, explores infidelity, an absent husband and the consequences of neglecting family responsibilities. According to the singer, the story reflects situations he has observed in society.

Nyandoro is also pursuing cross-border collaborations, having worked with Tanzanian musician Stamina Shorwebwenzi and Shakis Boy on Ipo Siku (Remix). His EP, Déterminé, features Congolese artistes Celeo Scram and Jaysix Abdallah.

He believes such collaborations can help African musicians reach audiences beyond their home countries.

“An artist from the DRC can reach an audience in Tanzania, just as a Tanzanian artist can introduce their music to Congolese listeners,” he said.

Nyandoro is scheduled to perform at Espace Village Chez Ntemba in Kinshasa on October 31, 2026, as he continues working towards expanding his audience.