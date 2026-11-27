For the people of Kurmin Wali community in Afogo Ward, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, incessant attacks by bandits have made them start thinking of relocating to where they could find peace.

The simple desire to sleep peacefully in their homes has become an increasingly distant dream.

For years, residents have lived under the agony of armed attacks, abductions and ransom demands, with the community reportedly attacked by bandits 24 times.

As a result, many families are not only battling the fear of being kidnapped but also hunger, poverty and the emotional burden of having their loved ones in captivity.

Some residents say they have reached the end of their endurance and are contemplating leaving their ancestral homes in search of safety elsewhere.

“We are leaving. We have sold our food to pay ransom. We are hungry and traumatised,” a resident lamented, describing the devastating consequences of repeated attacks on the farming community.

The latest attack occurred on Sunday, November 15, when armed men invaded the community and abducted 12 residents, renewing fears among villagers that another round of suffering had begun.

For the people of Kurmin Wali, however, the incident was not just another attack. It was the 24th time, according to residents, that the community had suffered attacks and abductions by armed criminals.

The repeated incidents have left families emotionally drained, with some struggling to raise money for the release of relatives while others have been forced to sell food and other possessions to meet ransom demands.

For a community largely dependent on subsistence farming, the situation has become particularly unbearable. The people who should be preparing their farms and harvesting food to feed their families are instead preoccupied with the desperate search for money to secure the freedom of their loved ones.

The Village Head, Isiaku Danazumi, said the community was exhausted by the persistent attacks and appealed to Governor Uba Sani to fulfil his earlier promise to facilitate the establishment of a military base in the area.

“They have attacked and kidnapped our people 24 times. Each time they come, the community is thrown into fear and trauma. Even me, I am not feeling well as we speak,” he said.

The traditional ruler said the community had endured so much that residents were beginning to question how much longer they could continue living under such circumstances.

“We are tired. We cannot continue like this. Where can we go again? How can we abandon our ancestral home because of this?” he asked.

Beyond the physical danger, the repeated attacks have inflicted deep psychological wounds on the villagers, who live with the uncertainty of whether their relatives will return home safely or whether another invasion will occur.

Danazumi said residents had identified a recurring route allegedly used by the attackers, particularly the forest corridor linking Maro and Rijana.

According to him, the attackers have repeatedly approached the community through Maro, with residents suspecting that the criminals operate from the Rijana axis through adjoining forests.

He recalled that Governor Uba Sani had promised to facilitate the establishment of a military base in the area following the mass abduction of worshippers during the Easter period earlier this year.

“We are making a strong appeal to our Governor, Uba Sani, to speed up the military base he promised us earlier in the year when several of our people were abducted during the Easter celebration,” the village head pleaded.

He described the proposed military base as an urgent necessity, saying the community could no longer cope with the financial and emotional consequences of repeated ransom payments.

“A military base around here is the only solution for now. We are tired of paying ransom. We are just an agrarian community that farms with hoes and cutlasses,” he said.

The village head further disclosed that some residents were still being held captive despite efforts by their families and the community to raise money for their release.

“We have our people in their custody. We have raised ransom, and up till now, they have not freed them,” he added.

The plight of Kurmin Wali is part of the wider security challenges confronting rural communities, particularly settlements located close to forest corridors suspected to be used by armed groups.

Rijana, along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway in Kachia Local Government Area, has repeatedly featured in accounts of kidnapping incidents in the state.

In January 2026, following the abduction of 177 worshippers from churches in Kurmin Wali, Governor Uba Sani identified Rijana as a major security concern and called for the establishment of a military base close to the affected community.

In May 2026, eight farmers abducted near Kankomi village were reportedly released from a bandits’ camp in Rijana Forest after spending weeks in captivity.

For the people of Kurmin Wali, however, the statistics of attacks, abductions and ransom payments represent something much more painful than security figures.

They represent families separated from loved ones, farmers deprived of their livelihoods, children growing up in fear and households forced to sell the food meant to sustain them.

As another painful chapter unfolds following the November 15 attack, the residents are left with a desperate question: how long must they continue to live this way before they can sleep peacefully in their own homes?

For a people whose lives revolve around farming, family and their ancestral land, leaving may become the only option they believe is left. But for now, they are appealing for protection before fear and hunger finally drive them away.

Vanguard News