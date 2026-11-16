COAS, Tinubu seek technology-driven security cooperation

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, on Monday joined President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the opening of the Chief of Defence Intelligence Annual Conference in Abuja, where participants called for stronger intelligence collaboration and technology-driven security operations.

The conference, held on November 16, 2026, at the Armed Forces Officers’ Mess, Asokoro, was themed, “Optimizing Intelligence Through Technological Innovations and Strategic Partnerships in a Complex Security Environment.”

President Tinubu, who was represented by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, emphasised the need for stronger intelligence sharing, technological innovation and operational cooperation among security agencies to address emerging security threats.

The President also urged security agencies to deepen partnerships with global technology companies and research institutions to strengthen the country’s intelligence-gathering and security capabilities.

He further charged Nigerian Defence Advisers serving abroad to maximise bilateral and multilateral engagements to advance the country’s national security interests.

The conference attracted top government and military officials, including the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd.); the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Service Chiefs; senior government officials and Defence Advisers.

The gathering focused on the role of emerging technologies, intelligence sharing and strategic partnerships in improving the country’s response to evolving security challenges.

The participation of the COAS and other military leaders reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ commitment to strengthening a technology-enabled and intelligence-driven security architecture through inter-agency collaboration and strategic partnerships.

The initiative is aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness and safeguarding Nigeria’s national security.