Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun

…Commends Pinheiro’s 6 law books

By Innocent Anaba

LAGOS—THE Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has commended the contributions of Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, to legal scholarship and professional development, describing six publications presented in his honour as valuable resources that will enrich Nigerian jurisprudence and strengthen the intellectual foundation of the legal profession.



Kekere-Ekun, who spoke, weekend, while chairing the public presentation of the books in Lagos, said the publications reflected an impressive combination of legal scholarship, practical experience and engagement with contemporary developments in the administration of justice.



She noted that the collection, comprising four books authored by Pinheiro and two compilations produced in his honour, addressed significant areas of legal practice, including litigation, arbitration, insolvency, criminal law, technology and contemporary jurisprudence.



According to her, the publications were not merely a collection of books assembled to commemorate an accomplished legal practitioner but works that sought to make legal knowledge more accessible and useful to those responsible for applying, interpreting and developing the law.



The CJN said: “Taken together, the works reflect an engagement with important areas of legal practice and scholarship, as well as an attempt to preserve the experiences and contributions of a distinguished member of our profession.”



Kekere-Ekun described ‘Defining Moments: Chronicles of a Silk’ as particularly significant because it offered a personal account of the experiences, encounters, challenges and defining moments that had shaped Pinheiro’s career spanning close to four decades at the Bar.

She observed that memoirs of this nature were valuable because they preserved aspects of professional life that might never find their way into law reports or formal institutional records.

Such accounts, she said, enabled younger practitioners to appreciate the human experiences behind professional milestones, including the uncertainties, disappointments and perseverance that often accompanied a successful legal career.

The CJN also highlighted the importance of the two publications on arbitration and insolvency, particularly against the background of Nigeria’s increasingly sophisticated business environment

and the need for effective legal responses to commercial transactions.

, financial distress and dispute resolution.

Similarly, she described Insolvency Law in Nigeria: Practice and Procedure as an important contribution to an increasingly relevant area of law under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.

According to her, its examination of corporate rescue, restructuring, administration and other mechanisms for addressing financial distress reflected the growing recognition that preserving viable businesses could, in appropriate circumstances, better serve creditors, employees, investors and the wider economy than immediate liquidation.

On Strategies in Criminal Trials: A Practitioner’s Guide, Kekere-Ekun said the publication would be useful to both experienced practitioners and younger lawyers seeking to strengthen their competence in criminal advocacy.

She noted that criminal litigation required not only sound knowledge of substantive law but also a firm grasp of procedure, evidence and the strategic decisions that arose at different stages of a trial.

She said: “Experience that is not shared may remain a personal achievement. Experience that is documented and transmitted becomes part of the profession’s collective inheritance.”

Earlier, Pinheiro praised the CJN for reforms in the judiciary, particularly the digitisation of the Supreme Court’s operations and the refurbishment of federal courts.

Pinheiro said the four books he authored were products of his practical experiences as an insolvency practitioner, criminal prosecutor and arbitrator, rather than theoretical exercises.

The SAN, who said he would mark 40 years at the Bar in October 2027, explained that the publications represented lessons accumulated over nearly four decades of legal practice and 20 years as a member of the Inner Bar.