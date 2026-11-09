CHOGM 2026: Bianca seeks stronger commonwealth cooperation

Nigeria has called for stronger cooperation among Commonwealth member states to address security challenges, expand trade, strengthen democratic institutions and promote climate resilience.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, disclosed this on Monday in a post on her X account, detailing Nigeria’s expectations from the Commonwealth following her interventions at the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua.

She said Nigeria emphasised the need for collective action on peace and security, trade, climate resilience and youth empowerment, particularly in combating terrorism and expanding access to development finance.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also drew attention to Nigeria’s preparations for the 2027 general elections, stressing the importance of supporting free, fair and credible electoral processes through election monitoring groups and stronger democratic institutions across member states.

According to her, Nigeria, under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, remains committed to promoting democracy, consensus, civil, political and social rights, while upholding the rule of law and judicial independence.

She described the creation of the Commonwealth Trade Portal as a welcome development, noting that trade facilitation initiatives would promote economic growth, strengthen trade links among member states and help developing economies integrate into the global financial market.

The minister further urged the Commonwealth to give greater attention to women and girls affected by conflicts, displacement and climate change.

She said their access to essential services, livelihood opportunities and justice should remain central to collective responses, adding that their voices must shape solutions to the challenges they face.

On reparatory justice, Odumegwu-Ojukwu identified the agenda as a major highlight of the ministerial meeting, particularly the agreement by the United Kingdom government to engage in structured, time-bound, inclusive and good-faith dialogue with affected countries over the transatlantic trafficking of enslaved Africans and its historical consequences.

She said Nigeria hoped that the commitments adopted at CHOGM 2026 would translate into practical actions capable of creating jobs, strengthening security and improving the lives of citizens across Commonwealth member states.