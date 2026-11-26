Real Madrid’s French forward #09 Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team’s second goal from the penalty spot during the Spanish league football match between Real Real Madrid CF and Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on September 1, 2024. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

By Enitan Abdultawab

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe, Sporting CP striker Luis Suarez and Como attacker Anastasios Douvikas are jointly leading the UEFA Champions League scoring chart after the conclusion of Matchday 5.

The trio have each scored six goals in the competition this season, maintaining a narrow lead over a group of players who have found the net five times.

Mbappe strengthened his position with a brace in Real Madrid’s 5-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Suarez also scored twice in Sporting CP’s 2-2 draw against Manchester United, taking his tally to six goals, while Douvikas remains on the same number.

Roma forward Donyell Malen, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Club Brugge’s Nicolo Tresoldi are next on the list with five goals each.

Eight players are tied on four goals, including Paris Saint-Germain duo Ousmane Dembele and Fabian Ruiz, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane.

The other players on four goals are Galatasaray’s Aleksey Batrakov, Stuttgart’s Ermedin Demirovic and Barcelona forward Raphinha.

The Champions League Golden Boot race remains open as the league phase continues, with several leading attackers still in contention.

Full list is below ;

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) – 6 goals

Luis Suarez (Sporting CP) – 6 goals

Anastasios Douvikas (Como) – 6 goals

Donyell Malen (Roma) – 5 goals

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 5 goals

Nicolo Tresoldi (Club Brugge) – 5 goals

Ousmane Dembele (PSG) – 4 goals

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) – 4 goals

Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund) – 4 goals

Aleksey Batrakov (Galatasaray) – 4 goals

Ermedin Demirovic (Stuttgart) – 4 goals

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) – 4 goals

Raphinha (Barcelona) – 4 goals

Fabian Ruiz (PSG) – 4 goals